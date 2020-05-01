Marking the finale of the General Assembly session each year, Valley lawmakers annually gather at a bruncheon hosted by Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce to reflect and share with the business community. Pancakes were notably missing from Thursday’s annual Post-Session Legislative Breakfast meeting as attendance was done virtually over Zoom.
Over 40 people signed on to listen as Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, shared their concerns about decisions such as the minimum wage raise and tax increases.
Bell has served in the General Assembly since 2002 and said the results of this year’s session were unprecedented due to the Democrat trifecta, taking the majority in both legislative chambers and control of the governor’s office. Without a balance of opinions in check alongside many new chairmen coming into office, Bell said bills flew across desks without careful consideration, and the state’s attractiveness to businesses will tank because of it.
“There was a conscious effort, I would argue, to tear down many of the things that made us the No. 1 business state in the country,” Bell said. “The way we obtained our No. 1 business ranking was not one big vote. It was a succession of dozens of little votes, little cuts, little things that made it more expensive for you all to hire people and make a profit, and one by one those were attacked.”
In a lighthearted moment, Obenshain presented a Nature Valley oats and honey granola bar to substitute the traditional breakfast meeting. He focused his discussion on how businesses will see a change in regulations and costs.
He said years of work to protect businesses from unions dominating decision-making for projects was obliterated this year by organized labor lobbying, raising the price of future infrastructure plans.
“Organized labor has a national agenda and brought many components of that national agenda to Richmond this year. I fought for years with Rob and others to make sure that Virginia businesses have a fair shake in public contracting,” Obenshain said. “I fear that we’ve taken a step back in that regard. We repealed legislation that prohibited public contracts from requiring project labor agreements, basically union-only deals.”
Legislation was also passed requiring contracting agreements with the state include paying a prevailing wage that corresponds to labor wage rates as published by the federal Department of Labor, which Obenshain said mirror union wage rates and gives out-of-state contractors a competitive advantage not previously available in the market.
Gov. Ralph Northam approved a five-year plan to incrementally raise the state minimum wage to $15 by 2026. At last week’s legislative session, a four-month delay was amended in the bill, so the initial wage increase will kick in on May 1, 2021.
“It’s a little myopic to suggest that what the market can bear in Northern Virginia is also what the market can bear in the Shenandoah Valley or Southside or Southwest Virginia. I’m deeply concerned, particularly coming on the heels of this governmental shutdown and whatever aftermath we experience that it’s going to have a pretty devastating impact on a number of small businesses,” Obenshain said about the minimum wage bill.
Bell ran through a few economic changes such as a gas tax increase of 5 cents for the next two years, newfound ability for counties to raise taxes without referendums and increased energy costs as part of a clean energy bill.
“If you add all this up, you will certainly see we are going to tumble in the business rankings. Now, that’s just a ranking, but I think it’s a fair understanding of the difficulties you all have going forward,” he said.
“A strong economy is what raises all ships,” Wilt said about Virginia’s business ranking falling during the pandemic.
After the pandemic, Runion said, many familiar jobs and services, such as those in parks and recreation departments, will disappear due to local government’s inability to pay staff the new minimum wage.
Quinton Callahan, vice chair of community relations on the chamber board, moderated the virtual meeting and read a submitted question asking if Interstate 81 and transportation took a back seat during the session and if delays were expected for repairs. Wilt and Obenshain said there are many moving pieces such as environmental studies and land acquisitions that will take years before I-81 work is finished, but the ball is rolling and the pandemic should not have a serious impact on improvements.
“The 81 improvements are going to be funded largely by gas tax, and we’re all a little bit concerned about the impact of the shutdown on gas tax revenues as well as everything else, but for the most part, the improvement program for 81 is a bonded program. The bonds are going to fund the long-term improvements and a two- or three- or four- or six-month downturn in gas tax revenues shouldn’t have a dramatic impact on the overall timing and funding for the improvements,” Obenshain said.
For future school budgeting, Bell said Rockingham County is responsible for 37.9% of the base cost, so he encouraged school district representatives to be conservative in funding because many projected sources of revenue have been hit by the pandemic.
Of 14 bills introduced by Wilt, nine passed this session, but he said his improved legislative success rate compared to previous years was partially due to less critical thinking and analysis of bills as they made their way through committees.
“On a number of contentious issues that I saw firsthand, and I’m sure others did too, that there was a real lack of discourse, discussion, testimony, if you will,” Wilt said. “Some drastic moves there in public safety, as we touched on earlier energy policy, elections. … These are some big issues that the now-majority party was committed that they were gonna redo and upend, and they sure did.”
At last week’s veto session, delays and amendments were tacked onto bills to account for the pandemic. Wilt referred to the adjustments of “anti-business legislation” as mere delays to the unavoidable affliction businesses are slated to endure.
“The governor is concerned about the damage and the pain it’s going to cause to businesses, so they’re going to postpone it for four months,” Wilt said. “Folks, a delay — you’re only delaying the inevitable. He pushed off the pain so to speak for a few months, but again they were in charge and they had their will, so we’ll see the outcome of that.”
Runion represented the 25 House District in his first session this year and said it was a fascinating and educational experience, but he is concerned with the disconnect between urban and rural communities receiving equitable consideration in law.
Runion was the chief co-patron of House Bill 119, which aimed to prohibit marketing of plant-based dairy alternatives as milk. The bill passed the Senate and House with a sizable bipartisan majority, but was vetoed by Northam.
“We are not as rural as many parts of Southside and Southwest Virginia, but we certainly are not urban,” Runion said. “The milk bill, the lack of support by the governor and the administration and a fair number of Democrats show that rural-urban divide, and it shows the disconnect our current leadership has with what’s important in our rural communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.