Jennifer Lewis, of Waynesboro, announced on Friday her intention to run for the 6th Congressional District in the 2022 election.
In a Friday interview, Lewis said the announcement was to answer the people who were asking if she would run again.
She said the announcement also did not mean she was starting her campaign. Instead, she said she would spend the time before the election cycle begins working with the community and volunteer groups across the district.
Lewis ran as a Democrat against Rep. Ben Cline, R-Lexington, in 2018, after 13-term Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Roanoke, decided to not seek the seat again.
Cline is up for reelection on Nov. 3.
In 2018, Cline won the election by approximately 55,000 votes out of more than 280,000, a margin of 59.% to Lewis's 40.2%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Last year, Lewis ran, again as Democrat, against John Avoli, R-Staunton, to represent the House of Delegates District 20 in Richmond.
She lost that election by roughly 4,000 votes out of more than 25,000 ballots cast, a margin of 41.4% to 58.5%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
— Staff Reports
