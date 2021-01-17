TOWSON, Md. - William & Mary product Nathan Knight has been with Atlanta, Jarrell Brantley was drafted by Indiana out of College of Charleston in 2019 and Justin Wright-Freeman, a former Hofstra star, was picked the same year by Utah.
The next player from the Colonial Athletic Association with a shot at the NBA could be JMU senior guard Matt Lewis – according to a veteran coach in the league who should know.
“Matt Lewis looked like an NBA player today. He very well could be. There have been a lot out of this league and I don't see why he couldn't be one,” Towson coach Pat Skerry, in his 10th season, said here Saturday after JMU beat the Tigers 81-72 in the first CAA game for both teams. "He just destroyed us. He was a difference-maker. He just rose up" to the moment.
Skerry grew up in the Boston area so he knows what NBA-level talent looks like.
Lewis had 20 of his 30 points in the first half and tied a school record with nine 3-pointers.
"Matt Lewis was tremendous," JMU Coach Mark Byington said. "The nine 3s were spectacular but I think the way he set the game up with having eight assists was probably the difference in the game. Matt definitely led us; I thought he had a great day. We have tremendous trust in him. I thought everybody played tough. If you don't play tough against Towson, you are losing the game."
Lewis tested the NBA waters after last season but decided to return for his senior year with the Dukes.
He continued to make first-year coach Byington glad of that decision.
“I think my (3-point) shot has increased, very much so from my freshman year as I watch more film,” Lewis said. "Every day I practice that."
The 6-foot-5 Lewis now has 1799 points in his four seasons in Harrisonburg. He is third on the all-time JMU list back of Maryland prep product Steve Stielper (2,216) and Sherman Dillard (2,065), a Virginia native who is now an assistant coach at the University of Iowa.
Lewis is the only JMU player to start all 10 games and much of the time he is surrounded by younger players such as freshman Justin Amadi, who had 11 points and 10 rebounds against Towson. Junior Vado Morse, who transferred from Mount St. Mary’s of Maryland, had 18 points while junior Jalen Hodge added 10.
“I am not surprised at all,” Lewis said of some newcomers. “They are talented guys and they work hard so I am not surprised. Justin plays extremely hard. He moves well without the ball.”
“I think they have a great chemistry there,” Byington said of Lewis and Amadi. “They are a good combination right now. We can put guys on the floor that can shoot the ball. We can space the court with enough guys. We are trying to get better at taking what the defense gives us. We are just trying to get better. I told the guys I hope this is the worst conference game we play this year.”
Lewis has now made a 3-pointer in 47 straight games – the longest active streak in Division 1.
JMU led 44-32 at halftime after trailing by seven points early in the contest.
"We were over-dribbling the first couple minutes; we were dribbling too much" early in the contest, Byington noted. "We started passing the ball and the shots started going in."
A basket by Lewis made it 51-39 with 15:30 left in the game then a 3-pointer by teammate Hodge made it 54-43 with 13:19 left.
Amadi had a dunk to give his team a lead of 61-50 with 9:07 to go in the contest. Lewis made another 3-pointer to make it 64-52 with less than eight minutes left.
Morse made a layup for a 70-60 lead with 2:33 left at Towson and the Dukes hit their free throws down the stretch.
JMU improved to 6-4 overall while Towson fell to 1-5. The Tigers had not played since Dec. 26 while the Dukes won at home Jan. 10 against Chowan, a Division II program.
Lewis, the Preseason Player of the Year in the CAA, entered the game averaging a league-best 21.7 points per contest.
JMU was picked to finish last in the 10-team CAA while Towson was tabbed for fourth.
"Coach told us this was a tough game against a tough Towson team," Lewis said. "We have a lot of young guys and they came out in a road game in the first conference game (and played well). I think we did a good job of keeping the ball moving."
The Dukes made 15 3-pointers and won despite losing the battle of the boards 41-32 while Towson also shot better from the field than JMU.
The hosts were without standout Zane Martin due to personal reasons, according to Skerry. Demetrius Mims had a career-high 16 points for Towson.
The Tigers are not allowing fans at home games - there may have been about 60 people inside the SECU Arena on Saturday, counting players, coaches and support personnel.
But Lewis and Byington were both encouraged with the intensity of the Dukes.
"It is a good start in league play," Byington said. "Win or lose, I was just happy to play. I was really proud of the guys. I thought they showed growth; that is a word we keep using a lot. We have to keep learning. A lot guys played well."
The Dukes are slated to play two CAA games in Boston at Northeastern Jan. 23-24.
“We just have to worry about ourselves and get better. We have some talent. We are going to keep getting better,” Byington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.