People ask how I get to see such a variety of critters in my yard. The main reason is the nature-friendly garden I’ve created that supports wildlife.
I’ve planted many kinds of trees, shrubs, vines, and flowers in order to provide food, nesting sites, and cover. I placed a concrete birdbath and “toad bath” (a birdbath placed on the ground so toads can sit in it and absorb water through their skin) in the front yard, and I had two small ponds put in for amphibians to live and/or breed in.
I leave areas of tall plant growth for snakes to find cover as they make their way around the yard, which, in fact, works too well—I hardly ever get to see these reptiles! And there are bird houses and shelves, and a bird feeder or two.
However, if I hardly ever looked out my windows, I would never know if all this effort had accomplished anything. Thus, the “secret” to my numerous observations: I pay attention to my surroundings.
It’s very exciting to see wild animals in your yard, whether they are there for a brief visit or because they’re planning to stay put and accept your hospitality. The one thing you must do to see wildlife is to look outside as much as possible.
One day as my husband and I were eating breakfast, I turned around to look through my office to the window that faces the front yard. At my request, my husband had recently “planted” a snag (with holes drilled into it for peanut butter) in a location that allowed me to see it from the office window. I was curious if any birds were at the snag getting their own breakfast.
To my total surprise, a big Black Bear was ambling down the driveway towards the snag. I immediately yelled “a bear!” and ran for my camera and tripod. While I do not enjoy having my breakfast interrupted, it’s always exciting to see one of
these big mammals and I was quite glad I had turned around to see what might be at the snag.
When I’m working at my computer, I turn my head every so often to see what is happening in front of my house or out back. On August 31, 2000, I was excited to see a Groundhog (aka Woodchuck) heading into my bird-feeding area from the driveway. Since I live in a forested area that is not prime Groundhog habitat, I had never seen one of these animals in my yard or even in the immediate neighborhood.
Gardeners and farmers consider Groundhogs to be pests, but I’m always thrilled to see a new animal in my yard, and truth be told, I have too many plants anyway. I figured this largest member of the squirrel family (in our region) couldn’t possibly make much of a dent in my greenery, and by accepting its presence, I’ve learned much about the life of a Groundhog.
To be continued in March.
