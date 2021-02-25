The bright lights of Bridgeforth Stadium on the campus of James Madison University - one of the highest points in the area - bounced off Newman Lake and several nearby sorority houses Wednesday night.
There was football being played, but it wasn't a late-night practice for the powerhouse Dukes, who get their field back for practice before hosting Robert Morris on Saturday.
Instead, those Wednesday Night Lights at JMU this week were reserved for a rare weeknight high school game between Spotswood and Turner Ashby in this most unique of academic years for prep sports in the Shenandoah Valley and around the country. Some 24 hours earlier, it was East Rockingham and Broadway that took the field at Bridgeforth as those schools opened this pandemic spring season.
And the first games for the four Rockingham County programs certainly tested the resolve of Broadway's Ryan Ritter, East Rockingham's Eric Phillips, Spotswood's Tim Leach and Turner Ashby's Will Crockett.
They are the athletic directors of the four county schools and had little time to catch their breath after the end of the basketball season.
"I thought it went great," Phillips told me Thursday of his school's game at JMU. "We all need more positive news."
"It has been a blur," Leach said this week of the quick change in sports seasons.
The Spotswood girls basketball team played at home Saturday night and lost to George Mason in Virginia High School League Class 3 state-title contest. The boys of East Rockingham had the season come to end Sunday afternoon in southwest Virginia, as the Eagles fell in the Class 2 finals.
Basketball ended earlier this month for Broadway and TA, while wrestling came to an end earlier this week with the state meet in Salem for the four schools. And Leach noted indoor track doesn't end until early next month.
"Every day is a new adventure," Leach said. "The success of our basketball teams blended into the fall season [being held now]. Usually, it is the other way around. We have a veteran staff here at Spotswood. All of our coaches get along great. We have a lot of kids who played winter sports and now fall sports."
Leach noted that parents of basketball players got together to pay the fee for a charter bus (going rate: $1750 for a weeknight) for a girls' playoff game several hours away in Hillsville.
"We had it paid for in 30 minutes with parent donations. I have been super-impressed with our community," Leach said. "Finances are tough. We are pretty much a self-sustained department with tickets sales, and boosters and fundraisers. Now we have no ticket sales, or fundraisers or concessions" due to pandemic protocols.
The community has responded at Broadway and TA as well. Crocket was on hand Wednesday night as Jared Peake scored the first touchdown for the Knights and then came up with a key fumble recovery in the third quarter in the win over Spotswood in what was a home game for TA.
"They have been patient with us. I have had to send out numerous changes to the practice schedule," Crockett, who was at JMU on Wednesday night, said of fans in Dayton and Bridgewater and that side of the county. "Our community has been really good about adjusting. Our coaches, by and large, have been really good about adjusting. I know it has been challenging. I have truly, truly been very fortunate in the way people have responded. You try to send information home in a variety of ways. Then be prepared to answer questions when they come up."
"It is a very supportive community," Ritter said of Broadway. "The main thing is that people are understanding. That has been the most helpful; I have had some people volunteer to help and that has been very helpful."
While athletic directors don't have to travel the state for every event, the crossover in seasons has tested the resolve and staff of local high schools. Even during normal times, the job of the activities director can be a bear - this year you can throw in a lion and tiger into the metaphorical mix.
"We are all on the same boat. The information is coming so quickly," Ritter said.
He said he wants to get that proper information to the right people - coaches, athletes, parents - without "bombarding" them.
Ritter, for moral and physical support, reaches out to the central office of the county or the VHSL. "Just to make sure we are communicating on the same page," he said.
Having games this week at JMU were helpful, Ritter noted.
"We have always had a positive relationship with JMU and we appreciate their support," he said. "They understand having a turf field [at Bridgeforth] allows us to get in games we might necessarily have had" due to recent winter weather.
Ritter said Broadway and East Rockingham both found sponsors to help pay for the rental fees of Bridgeforth Stadium.
"We can't do it every time. We want to use our home field, too," Ritter said. "Playing at JMU does come at a cost for some people."
Leach notes the relationship with JMU is aided by Ty Phillips, who works in the athletic department at JMU as the assistant athletic director for facilities and events.
"They know the situation we are dealing with," said Leach, noting high school football fields in the county have been "a muddy mess" with recent snow. And some of that snow was still piled up outside of Bridgeforth late Wednesday night even after a warm day.
Broadway and TA were the home teams for the games at JMU. "I negotiated that contract with Mr. Phillips on the phone myself," Crockett said. "We had a prior relationship when we had the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic [at JMU]. He knows us. Spotswood and TA played a makeup game there on a Monday [in the past]. That part has been fairly easy. They have been very fair for us."
There was a cap on 250 spectators for the games on Tuesday and Wednesday at JMU.
The away team was allowed two tickets per student-athlete while the home team can allocate the rest of the tickets however they see fit, Ritter said. "That is consistent with all Rockingham County schools," Ritter noted.
Dale Shifflett, the Spotswood coach, said parents of several of his players work at JMU, giving the Wednesday game special meaning despite the 14-6 setback.
Leach said one of the hardest things he has had to do is tell family members they can't come to the school and watch their child or relative play.
"Or grandma can't come or little brother can't come," Ritter said. "There is some frustration there; we would all be frustrated. But they get it but they acknowledge we are doing the best that we can with the circumstances we are given. It is not under our control.
"I could not be more pleased with how the parents and kids have handled this. They just want a chance to play. It has just been nice to see kids in the building. It has been huge for their mental health."
"The numbers are trending in the right direction" downward, Phillips said of the pandemic.
No matter the scores on Tuesday or Wednesday, just being able to play football was a win for Broadway, East Rock, Spotswood and TA. And it gave the four athletic directors a chance to enjoy a little bit of their frantic winter.
