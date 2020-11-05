When Cole Morris went out to Missouri in November of 2019, he made a friendly wager with his dad.
“We always go out there to deer hunt,” Morris said. “I didn’t think I’d actually shoot anything, though.”
The bet? If Morris did get a kill, he’d grow out a mullet.
Turns out, the Broadway senior two-sport athlete did just that.
“I’ve had it almost a year now,” Morris said with a laugh. “I feel like I’m too deep in to get rid of it.”
The 5-foot-6, 180-pound senior is the heart and soul of the Broadway defense at the middle linebacker spot. He is also a key contributor at fullback on offense. In baseball, Morris has become one of the city/county’s top catchers.
While his suddenly-popular hairstyle wasn’t expected when he made the trip a year ago, it somewhat fits him, according to teammates and coaches.
“At Broadway, you have a lot of different personalities,” said Gobblers second-year football coach Danny Grogg, who also serves as an assistant for the baseball team. “With Cole, he’s just kind of old school. He puts his head down, goes to work and doesn’t complain. He’s the type of kid you love to have around your program.”
Broadway seniors Nate Tinnell and Bryce Suters are two of Morris’ closest friends, along with Ben Elliott, and both said Morris’ hairstyle matches his personality. The lack of concern for public perception is exactly how he leads.
“He’s a character, for sure,” said Tinnell, who also plays linebacker for the Gobblers. “He’s always making people laugh, never really in a bad mood. He’s always upbeat and happy with a smile on his face.”
Suters, who called Morris a “good ole country boy who lives in the sticks,” said Morris is a leader for Broadway because of his willingness to talk.
“He’s really vocal,” said Suters, who is a James Madison baseball commit that will return to the gridiron this season for the first time since 2018. “He’s a big team leader for us out there and that’s what we all really like about him.”
Grogg echoed his players’ sentiments about Morris. He said the senior has always played a key role on that side of the football, but will take on his biggest responsibility this spring in a condensed six-game season.
“He essentially plays the same role for us on the football field as he does in baseball at the catcher position,” Grogg said. “He’s responsible for calling out reads, communicating. I always joke with him that he may not be very book smart, but he’s got a very high football IQ and is one of the smartest guys on the field each night.”
Morris is aware of the role he plays for the Gobblers defense. He also knows that he needs to do off the field, too.
“I just have to kind of lead everyone,” Morris said. “I have to know everything moving on defense and what every call has to be, what every change is on the defensive side. I’m kind of the leader of it, really. Leadership is big this year. That’s what we’ve been preaching on a lot. We just need a lot of good leaders this year to get things turned around.”
Tinnell added: “He plays a huge role as the middle linebacker. He’s kind of the quarterback of the defense. He has to know everyone’s job on every play, make sure everyone is in the right spot. He helps a lot in that aspect.”
Morris, Tinnell, Suters and Elliott are part of a Broadway senior class looking to help the program get turned around.
After going just 1-9 in Grogg’s debut year as the head coach last fall, he’s confident this year’s senior class will spark a change.
“We’ve been preaching the importance of leadership,” Grogg said. “I’ve told the guys that one thing I feel like we’ve lacked to an extent in past years is leadership. This group understands that and they’ve accepted that challenge.”
Morris said the seniors want to lead a turnaround and leave the program in a better place than it was when they arrived. In order to do that, the group has taken on a lead-by-example approach to the way they prepare.
“Me, Bryce, Nate and Ben are all good friends,” Morris said. “We talk about it and we get together every Thursday evening to talk about it. We let it weigh on our minds a lot because we really want to get this program turned around.”
Morris said once the Gobblers finally take the field again in February, it will be a fulfilling moment.
“It’s going to be amazing,” Morris said. “You always look forward to your senior year all throughout high school. Now that it’s here and it’s getting pushed back and everything, it sucks. I just can’t wait to finally get back out there.”
When Morris takes the field, it’s possible his mullet will hang from the bottom of his helmet onto his shoulder pads.
What started as a friendly bet with his dad has now turned into an extension of the Broadway senior's personality.
“I don’t know,” Morris said. “It just kind of fits now.”
