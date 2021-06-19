Growing up, Sandra Morris recalled, her father needed help getting glasses for her sister.
The family turned to the Lions Club for help.
Morris never forgot the moment when her sister got the pair of glasses she needed. In return, Morris has been a 25-year member of the Weyers Cave Lions Club, currently serving as treasurer.
“It’s important to give back,” Morris said.
On Friday, she was among a group of Lions Club members to dedicate a roughly $10,000 new fingerprint scanning machine for the Grottoes Police Department.
Morris said the idea for the donation came about a 1 ½ years ago when the GPD made a presentation to the club, which includes parts of Weyers Cave, Mount Crawford, Verona, Port Republic, Grottoes and Harriston.
She said members asked the officers what they could do to help the agency, and the idea of the fingerprint scanner stood out.
“They were going to Harrisonburg anytime they needed to fingerprint someone,” Morris said.
She also said the machine could be used at events to scan children and older adults’ fingerprints for emergencies.
“If a child or senior citizen came up missing, they’d have their fingerprints on file,” she said. “It was really important to us.”
The machine and printer that comes with it will allow town residents to get fingerprints for concealed weapons permits free of charge.
“We wouldn’t have been able to afford this without them,” Grottoes Police Chief Jason Sullivan said. “I’m very grateful.”
Morris said the money came from fundraisers and a matching grant from the Lions of Virginia Foundation.
She said her club often sells food at auctions and other events to raise money, leaving it with a stash to help local organizations or individuals in need of hearing aids or glasses.
Members also help with community projects, including purchasing a handicapped-accessible swing for the Weyers Cave Community Center playground.
She said funds are available for other projects too.
“I don’t think people know what we do or ask for help,” Morris said. “We can help if you need it. We want to help.”
