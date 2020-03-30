HAVE HOOPS, WILL TRAVEL
Here is a look at former James Madison University men basketball players who played pro hoops this season, with last year at JMU, country this season and points per game as of Monday:
Taylor Bessick, 2014, Georgia, 10.7 points per game
Denzel Bowles, 2011, South Korea/China 10.4
Charles Cooke, 2014, Italy/Puerto Rico, 8.5
Ronald Curry, 2016, Hungary, 10.2
Yohanny Dalembert, 2017, Romania, 11.7
A.J. Davis, 2013, USA-Columbus, 22.9
Juwann James, 2009, Switzerland, 11.1
Jackson Kent, 2017, Germany, 13.0
Joey McLean, 2018, United Arab Emirates, NA
Devon Moore, 2013, Germany, 15.2
Stuckey Mosley, 2019, Uruguay, 8.0
Andrey Semenov, 2014, Russia, 10.3
Thomas Vodanovich, 2017, New Zealand, 8.0
Source: Eurobasket.com
Note: Most leagues around the world have shut down for the season due to COVID-19; Bessick transferred from JMU to Iona and Cooke transferred from JMU to Dayton.
