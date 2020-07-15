Here is a list of Turner Ashby baseball players drafted by Major League teams out of TA or college:
*Sam Hess (1970, 10th round, Twins out of TA)
*Alan Knicely (1974, third round, Astros out of TA)
*Alan Mayles (1979, second round secondary phase, Yankees out of Louisburg)
*Clint Curry (1982, third round, Rangers out of TA)
*Tom Bocock (1982, 27th round, Cardinals out of JMU)
*Jimmy Hamilton (1996, seven round, Indians out of Ferrum)
*Ian Ostlund (2001, 34th round, Tigers out of Va. Tech)
*Brian Bocock (2006, ninth round, Giants out of Stetson)
*Andrew Armstrong (2007, 50th round, Braves out of Ohio State)
*Dan Bowman (2011, 38th round, Reds out of Coastal Carolina)
*Ty McFarland (2014, 10th round, Yankees out of JMU)
*Brenan Hanifee (2016, fourth round, Orioles out of TA)
Note: Knicely played in the majors from 1979-86, Brian Bocock in 2008 and 2010.
Source: thebaseballcube.com
