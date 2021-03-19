Brandon Jarvis had to dodge the Gatorade bath, but then he let out a smile.
“It feels great, man," the first-year Waynesboro coach said. "I’m so proud of these kids. We started in July and these kids have been in the weight room, working hard. They’ve put in the work and I’m glad to see it finally pay off.”
The Little Giants snapped a 24-game losing streak on Friday and won for the first time since Oct. 27, 2017 with a 20-7 victory over East Rockingham in Elkton. It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
“It was a tough game, man," Eagles veteran coach Donnie Coleman said after the game. "You have to give credit to [Waynesboro's] kids and their staff. They did a nice job and made more plays at the end of the day. They were hungry for a win and they got it. Congratulations to them.”
Waynesboro got on the board in the first quarter on a 60-yard run from Daquan Bright and extended the lead to 12-0 in the third when the running back punched it in from 1 yard out. But the Eagles kept fighting.
East Rock got its only touchdown of the night on a 25-yard toss from Jakari Eaves to Zach Joyner that cut the deficit to 12-7 midway through the third.
“We’ve got a couple receivers who can make some plays and we finally started making them," Coleman said. "We got some consistency on offense. I’m proud of the kids, man. They kept fighting.”
On the ensuing series, however, Michael Smith tossed a 63-yard scoring toss of his own and Ryan Barbour ran in a two-point conversion to extend the Waynesboro lead to 13. ERHS never got on the scoreboard again.
“We played hard," Eagles senior linebacker and running back Matthew Fries said. "We have a great group guys. We’re pretty young, but it becomes time to stop making excuses and get to it. I just hope these guys work hard next year and get this thing turned around.”
The loss marked the end of the worst season in program history for East Rockingham (0-6) and the end of the careers for seniors Fries, Tanner Baugher, Michael Shifflett, Zach Shifflett and Dylan Hartman.
“This is it, boys," Fries said of his message to his teammates. "Next time we come here, we’re going to have to buy a ticket. Enjoy it.”
Despite the rough win-loss record, Coleman praised his players for battling through an unprecedented year and dealing with continuous adversity.
“It’s always tough," Coleman said of saying goodbye to another senior class. "Life ain’t fair. I’ve had a lot of blessings and so have they. We’ve been through a lot, but I appreciate everything they’ve done.”
Eaves finished 5-of-17 passing for 92 yards, a touchdown and an interception while Fries had 24 carries for 100 yards. Joyner added four carries for 74 yards and a score while Blake Morris had an interception.
For the Little Giants (1-3), Michael Smith was 6-of-10 passing for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Bright had nine carries for 96 yards and two scores and Barbour had 11 carries for 37 yards of his own.
“It’s great," Jarvis said of getting a win. "It really builds the confidence of the players. The kids have started believing and we just keep building. It finally paid off here tonight.”
In other prep sports Friday:
Prep Football
Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 21: Bret McClung's touchdown run late in the fourth quarter was enough to lift Rockbridge County to a thrilling 28-21 win over Broadway in a pivotal Valley District showdown in Lexington.
McClung had two rushing touchdowns in the win while Miller Jay added two. He tossed one to Luke Mayr in the opening frame and ran for another.
For the Gobblers, Nate Tinnell had two scores and Landen Stuhlmiller had another. It was the first loss of the season for Broadway (2-1).
"Super proud of our kids' effort, toughness and fight tonight," Broadway second-year coach Danny Grogg said. "This team has come a long way in just a year. To go out and battle like we did against a very good team at their place shows me all I need to see as their coach."
After winning just one game a year ago, Broadway now has two. The loss is a blow to the Gobblers' chances at reaching the four-team Region 3C postseason while the Wildcats (4-0) control their own destiny now.
"I'm proud to be their coach tonight," Grogg said. "I love these guys and my staff. We will get back to work as a staff to fix our mistakes and put our kids into the best situation possible against Spotswood."
William Fleming 34, Spotswood 0: In Roanoke, Spotswood fell in a big first-half hole and never recovered in a 34-0 shutout loss to William Fleming.
The Trailblazers trailed 27-0 at the half and never got in a rhythm on offense.
It was Spotswood's first-ever loss to the Colonels after defeating them in 2017 and 2018. The Trailblazers are now 1-3 for the first time since 2015.
Branner, Khalil Earn All-State Honors
A pair of Spotswood teammates earned all-state honors on Friday.
Spotswood guards Abby Branner and Zoli Khalil were both named to the Virginia High School Coaches Association girls basketball all-state first team after leading the Trailblazers to their third consecutive Class 3 title game.
Turner Ashby's Addie Riner, Fort Defiance's Kiersten Ransome and Wilson Memorial's Korinne Baska all earned second-team honors.
