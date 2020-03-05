Miss the olden days of kicking back and relaxing with breakfast for dinner while the idyllic strum of mandolin and soft folk vocals lull your worries away? Ben Bailey does.
Bailey is the electric guitarist for Cahoots, a rural rock group that has been hop-scotching across the city in various bars and music venues over the past year. Still, he said it wasn't until being invited to play an informal show with Uncle Bengine and The Restraining Orders at the Little Grill Collective a few months ago that he began to fantasize about hosting a collective show.
“I’ve lived in Harrisonburg for maybe 10 years now, so I can remember a time when there was a music scene at The Little Grill. ... There’s something special about back in those days, about you getting off work on a Friday and going to drink beer from a bottle at a booth at Little Grill seeing whatever type of music happened to be going on that night. … There isn't quite the same vibe at other bars or restaurants around town.”
Bailey began dreaming of an event that could emulate that same nostalgic joy of yore and invited friends and their musical acts to reunite to bring that laid-back, intimate but casual feeling to Little Grill.
“Those days are kind of gone. They've shut down their dinner scene, but this gig I played with Uncle Bengine’s band a few months back was really fun. They had this limited pancake menu. There’s some people just hanging out, it kind of hearkened back to the good old days of The Little Grill music scene,” Bailey said.
Bailey and fellow musicians will seek to recapture that with a more formal show on Saturday.
String plucker and vocalist Greg Yoder from the Walking Roots Band used to attend open mic nights and perform at The Little Grill, but he said those days seemed long behind him before Bailey concocted the idea of Pancake Night.
“Ben pulled together a good lineup. I’m excited to hear some Cahoots and Spectator Birds and Uncle Bengine. Just to have the music community back at The Little Grill. It’s been a long time since I’ve been a part of music there. It was fun to be a part of it regularly, so it’s cool Ben has got it going again,” Yoder said. “It’s good, local Harrisonburg-based music for people to enjoy on a Saturday evening with pancakes.”
The Little Grill has always been a space for cultivating creativity and hosting music, including the 2019 MACROCK showcase, but it has strayed away from Americana and folk in recent years.
Co-owner and cook Josh Hebdon said country music artists would drift in and out of the restaurant nearly a decade ago, and while it is uncommon for him to book acoustic music, he is excited for folks to reminisce and remember the older days.
“It’s kind of a throwback to how The Little Grill used to be. This was the style of music and people kind of sitting down; just a throwback to old Grill time,” Hebdon said. “Maybe get an older crowd in there and people can get a sense of how it used to be.”
For pancake night, Little Grill is serving carrot cake pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, its famous blue monkey pancakes (with blueberries and bananas) and traditional flapjacks, along with a few sides.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and members of The Walking Roots band will kick off the rocking at 7 p.m., followed by Spectator Birds, Cahoots and ending with Uncle Bengine and The Restraining Orders at 9:30 p.m. Patrons are asked to donate a $5 cover for the night or pay in support by buying merchandise.
