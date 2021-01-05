As an adolescent, Ana Santiago Benito worked as teenagers often do, charging $20 per day as a babysitter. At 20 years old working at Arcoiris Day Care, Santiago Benito continues caring for children but is now earning enough to help her family make ends meet and cover her tuition at Bridgewater College.
Arcoiris Day Care is a certified gold-level living wage employer, according to the standards of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Living Wage Campaign, which means employees earn $15 an hour. For Santiago Benito, those extra dollars per paycheck mean multitudes for herself and her parents, who work in poultry plants.
“I was able to financially support myself and my school. I was able to pay that and not get any loans. And with my home situation, it wasn't the best. So, I was able to help my family provide, too,” she said. “It’s definitely something that's helped a lot, and it's definitely something I love.”
Twenty-five businesses have been certified as living wage employers since the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Living Wage Campaign launched publicly on Labor Day of 2019.
Arcoiris Day Care owner Paloma Saucedo said paying employees a living wage was never a question, and upon taking over the business, she offered workers $11 per hour. When the pandemic pushed businesses to close in March, Arcoiris shut its doors until the summer. Saucedo said the lost work and pay hit everyone at the child care center hard, so she boosted the pay to $15 an hour when the business reopened.
“I don't believe you need to be starting a business to profit yourself. If you're planning on employing people, I think you should be able to pay a living wage to run a fair business,” Saucedo said. “I wanted my staff to feel valued and taken care of and that I understood these were hard times for everybody.”
The local living wage campaign was created after Kim Bobo of Richmond-based Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy led a series of seminars on how to create living wage campaigns in Virginia.
Chris Hoover Seidel is a steering committee member for the local living wage campaign and director for Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham, which strives to support single-parent families facing homelessness. She said she has seen the budgets of local families working firsthand with neighbors in poverty, and keeping a roof over their head is a constant fight for many community members.
“So many people in our community are ALICE,” she said, referring to United Way’s acronym: asset limited, income constrained, employed. “They're working. They're the working poor, but they're working because the system doesn't work for them.”
According to the 2018 ALICE Report, 38% of households in Harrisonburg and 26% of households in Rockingham County are ALICE. The state average is 29% of households.
Living wage is defined as the hourly rate a full-time employee must earn to support themselves, and the poverty wage is the threshold of eligibility for federal financial assistance. Certification is broken down into three tiers based on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator and Universal Living Wage Calculator.
According to the MIT calculator, a living wage for a one-person household in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is $11.97. The poverty wage is $6. If you’re a single parent caring for one child, the living wage climbs to $25.88, and the poverty wage is $8.13.
Businesses at the lowest certification level, aspiring, either pay $11 per hour or $9.50 per hour with health care coverage. Silver certification means businesses pay $12.50 hourly or $11 plus health care, and gold-certified businesses pay $15 hourly or $13.50 plus health care.
In 2009, the federal minimum wage increased to $7.25 per hour, where it has remained since. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 27 states have a higher minimum wage than federally required and most other states are in line with the national minimum rate. Virginia's is in line with the federal rate for now.
As passed during the 2020 Virginia General Assembly session, new minimum wage legislation will take effect on May 1 to increase the hourly minimum to $9.50. The law was amended by Gov. Ralph Northam to delay the increase four months due to financial concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Jan. 1, 2022, the state minimum wage will increase to $11, and the final increment will be set to $12 at the start of 2023. Further increases to an eventual $15 minimum wage in Virginia will ride on the General Assembly's enactment by July 1, 2024.
Hoover Seidel said the new state laws are a small victory to celebrate, but the bigger picture is creating a lasting change in the valuing of workers.
“When people understand the value of a living wage and what it means for workers and what it can mean for businesses, it becomes less a political point of division and more a human right, a basic need in order to live,” Hoover Seidel said.
Since launching in 2019, two businesses have left the campaign: Gray Jay Provisions and Brent Finnegan’s legislative campaign. Gray Jay Provisions closed in July and Finnegan’s campaign was temporary.
Hoover Seidel said goals moving into the campaign's second year include adding more businesses to the certified list of living wage employers, and several silver-level businesses have committed to raising wages to $15 per hour within the next two years.
“We understand that economically, things are pretty challenging and especially for smaller businesses at this time, so we're here to support them. We’re here to kind of partner with them and get the word out that they’re committed to paying workers fair wages,” Hoover Seidel said.
On The Road Collaborative was the most recent addition to the campaign, and all employees received a $1 per hour raise during the pandemic. Founder and President Brent Holsinger said the board of directors was widely in support of paying employees a living wage because caring and investing in its workers is a core value of the after-school program.
“It can be difficult for a nonprofit to be able to invest and take care of their staff and people because so much of their resources go to who they’re serving,” he said. “It started with the staff and making sure they’re taken care of first to make sure they’re well-positioned to take care of ... whoever you’re serving.”
Saucedo said that in a field like child care with a high turnover rate, offering a living wage also helps keep workers.
“It's hard to keep staff. They're always having to go to the next, better opportunity there is, if the next 50 cents on the hour makes a difference in their lives,” she said. “I know if I pay a living wage, they're more likely to stay and grow.”
