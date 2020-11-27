DOWN ON THE FARM
The rookie Appalachian (definite) and New York-Penn leagues (most likely) won't exist at the pro level in 2021. Here is a look at some of the area products who played in one or both of the leagues early in their pro careers:
Brenan Hanifee (TA), New York-Penn in 2017
Austin Nicely (Spotswood), Appy in 2014, New York-Penn in 2015-16
Ty McFarland (TA, JMU), New York-Penn, 2014
Ryan Reid (JMU), New York-Penn, 2006
Erik Kratz (EMU, Valley League), New York-Penn, 2003-04
Jeremy Knicely (Spotswood), New York-Penn, 2003
Dan Meyer (JMU), Appy, 2002
Ian Ostlund (TA), New York-Penn, 2001
Rich Thompson (JMU), New York-Penn, 2000
Travis Harper (Circleville, JMU), New York-Penn, 1998
Reggie Harris (Waynesboro), New York-Penn, 1987-88
Brian McNichol (JMU), New York-Penn, 1995
Mike Venafro (JMU), New York-Penn, 1995
Scott Forster (JMU), New York-Pennn, 1994
Rich Croushore (JMU), New York-Penn, 1993
Mike Hubbard (JMU), New York-Penn, 1992
Larry Mitchell (Charlottesville, JMU), Appy and New York-Penn, 1992
Jeff Leatherman (HHS), New York-Penn, 1991
Tom Bocock (TA, JMU), Appy, 1982
Larry Sheets (Staunton, EMU), Appy, 1978-79
Alan Knicely (TA), Appy, 1974
Mike Cubbage (Charlottesville, Valley League, Virginia), New York-Penn, 1971
Johnny Oates (Virginia Tech, Valley League), Appy, 1967
Jerry May (North River), Appy, 1961; New York-Penn, 1962
Note: JMU players listed only if they made the majors
Source: baseballreference.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.