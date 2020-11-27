DOWN ON THE FARM

The rookie Appalachian (definite) and New York-Penn leagues (most likely) won't exist at the pro level in 2021. Here is a look at some of the area products who played in one or both of the leagues early in their pro careers:

Brenan Hanifee (TA), New York-Penn in 2017

Austin Nicely (Spotswood), Appy in 2014, New York-Penn in 2015-16

Ty McFarland (TA, JMU), New York-Penn, 2014

Ryan Reid (JMU), New York-Penn, 2006

Erik Kratz (EMU, Valley League), New York-Penn, 2003-04

Jeremy Knicely (Spotswood), New York-Penn, 2003

Dan Meyer (JMU), Appy, 2002

Ian Ostlund (TA), New York-Penn, 2001

Rich Thompson (JMU), New York-Penn, 2000

Travis Harper (Circleville, JMU), New York-Penn, 1998

Reggie Harris (Waynesboro), New York-Penn, 1987-88

Brian McNichol (JMU), New York-Penn, 1995

Mike Venafro (JMU), New York-Penn, 1995

Scott Forster (JMU), New York-Pennn, 1994

Rich Croushore (JMU), New York-Penn, 1993

Mike Hubbard (JMU), New York-Penn, 1992

Larry Mitchell (Charlottesville, JMU), Appy and New York-Penn, 1992

Jeff Leatherman (HHS), New York-Penn, 1991

Tom Bocock (TA, JMU), Appy, 1982

Larry Sheets (Staunton, EMU), Appy, 1978-79

Alan Knicely (TA), Appy, 1974

Mike Cubbage (Charlottesville, Valley League, Virginia), New York-Penn, 1971

Johnny Oates (Virginia Tech, Valley League), Appy, 1967

Jerry May (North River), Appy, 1961; New York-Penn, 1962

Note: JMU players listed only if they made the majors

Source: baseballreference.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.