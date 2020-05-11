Spotswood graduate Daryl Irvine was pitching in a home game at Ferrum College as a sophomore when he got injured.
There were nearly 20 pro baseball scouts on hand to watch the promising right-hander. "When I hurt my elbow I had to come out. They all left," Irvine recalled Monday of that fall game in 1984.
All of them except one - Wayne Britton of Boston. The long-time resident of Waynesboro had Irvine checked by a doctor in Charlottesville soon after that and despite some ligament damage - but no tear- the Red Sox took Irvine in the first round of Major League Baseball's secondary phase in January, 1985.
"There were no cell phones and social media," Irvine said. "When scouts talked to you that was the last you would hear from them (until around draft time). The day of the draft you just kind of sat around the house waiting for the phone call."
Irvine made his minor-leage debut later that year in Greensboro, N.C. and was in the majors by 1990. Raised in Grottoes, he pitched in 41 games for Boston from 1990-92. He had been drafted two times before that but turned down the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays to pitch a second year at Ferrum in southwest Virginia.
There is no longer a secondary phase of the draft, with the annual event held each June. This year will feature another change, as COVID-19 will reduce the number of rounds to five for the June 10-11 draft. Last year there were 40 rounds, but teams want to save money this year, according to the Associated Press. Signing bonuses cost teams several million dollars each year of the draft.
"That is a tough call," said Irvine, 55, realizing several amateur players will miss the chance to turn pro this year.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Monday owners approved a plan that will call for an 82-game season, 14 playoff teams, a designated hitter in all games and a revenue sharing plan of 50-50 between owners and players.
Infielder Brian Bocock (Turner Ashby) was drafted in the ninth round out of Stetson in Florida by the San Francisco Giants in 2006.
"I was home in my basement after school; I heard my name on internet feed and then the Giants called me a minute later," Bocock, 35, recalled. "At that time it was a draft tracker on the Internet along with an audio feed that team has to call in their picks to (basically one huge conference call) that anyone could listen to." He was in the majors two years later.
Things were a lot different in June, 1974.
The Houston Astros took 16 players in the regular phase that year and the third pick was Alan Knicely, who hit .529 that season for TA as a senior.
"Billy Smith was the scout that signed me," Knicely, who turns 65 next week, said Monday. "He was the one that contacted me. He called me and told me I had been drafted and wanted to set up a meeting and sit down with parents and stuff."
Being picked by Houston was a shock to Knicely, who had received a lot of attention from the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals leading up to the draft. Years earlier he had met Dick Bowie, the legendary and late scout for the Orioles.
Bowie, in 1978, helped sign Larry Sheets out of Robert E. Lee (now Staunton High) after the slugger was taken in the second round by the Orioles. Cal Ripken, Jr., was also taken in the second round out of a Maryland high school the same year. Bowie also signed Virginia natives Al Bumbry, Jesse Jefferson, and Ken Dixon, according to Baseball Reference.
Soon after he was picked by Houston, Knicely got a letter from Arizona State offering him a baseball scholarship. But the Bridgewater resident signed with the Astros and began his pro career in Covington.
"It was an easy decision for me; I always wanted to play pro ball," Knicely said. "School was not my first choice; it was not too hard of a decision."
His manager in Covington was Smith, the scout who had followed him. After TA won the state title over Glenvar at old Memorial Stadium in Harrisonburg in 1974, Knicely talked to Smith and Tal Smith (no relation) - the eventual general manager of Houston.
Knicely made it to the majors with Houston in 1979 and played in The Show with several teams through 1986, hitting .213 in 228 games with 12 homers.
Other local top picks in the past have included Brenan Hanifee (TA), taken in the fourth round by the Orioles in 2016. Brian Bocock (TA) was drafted in the ninth round out of Stetson in Florida by the San Francisco Giants in 2006. Harrisonburg native Travis Harper, who played at Circleville High in West Virginia, was taken in the third round out of James Madison by the Red Sox in 1997.
Irvine said it was hard to turn down offers the first two times he was picked. "Sure; anytime you are drafted and don't take it, it is tough because you don't if the opportunity will come again," he said. "I guess I was fortunate they did."
As for MLB today, former University of Virginia standout Sean Doolittle - a reliever for the Nationals - had some concerns about the proposal to start the season.
"Bear with me, but it feels like we've zoomed past the most important aspect of any MLB restart plan: health protections for players, families, staff, stadium workers and the workforce it would require to resume a season," he wrote on social media Monday.
