With the decade winding down - depending on how you define decade - it seemed like a good time to look back at products of local high schools or colleges who played in the Major Leagues this decade.
And with wanting to make a clean break from 2020, for obvious reasons, we decided to list those from the area who played in The Show this century, working backwards from the most recent.
So here goes, and we included the year 2000 to help extend the local list for the 21st century of the 10 players:
Erik Kratz (EMU, 2010-20 in the majors)
Kratz, from suburban Philadelphia, played four years at Division III EMU and was drafted as a catcher by the Blue Jays in 2002 in the 29th round.
He spent 10 years in the minor leagues before making it to the majors for the first time in 2010. He played in at least two games in the majors every year through 2020, with trips back and forth to the minors each season. He spent this past season with the New York Yankees but was not part of the postseason roster. Kratz announced his retirement this fall.
"I had the opportunity to play in the big leagues,” he told the News-Record in November, “and that’s a goal I think a lot of young kids have had, not just minor leaguers, but 8-year old kids playing Little League. I’m proud of that. I’m proud of how long I played. I was able to stay healthy during that time. But I think more than anything I’m proud of are the nice things people have said about me, and I feel like if I was able to impact somebody in my career whether it’s a fan, player or front office person, I think it was a successful career.”
Ryan Reid (JMU, 2013)
From Maine, Reid found a spot at JMU under former coach Spanky McFarland. He was drafted by Tampa Bay out of JMU in the seventh round in 2006.
The right-hander made it to the majors with the Pirates with his debut on June 3, 2013 as he retired four Atlanta hitters without allowing a run. The first batter he retired was Reed Johnson and the last batter he got out that day was Virginia native Justin Upton of the Braves.
Reid pitched just seven games for Pittsburgh that season, with his last big league outing July 4, 2013. He is the last JMU product to play in the majors.
Rich Thompson (JMU, 2004-12)
Thompson was drafted in the sixth round in 2000 out of JMU by Kansas City.
He made his Major League debut as a reserve for the Royals on April 7, 2004 against the Chicago White Sox. The last game of his career came October 3, 2012 for Tampa Bay.
The outfielder played in 29 games and had seven steals. The Reading, Penn., native is the last JMU product to make the majors as a position player.
Dan Meyer (JMU, 2004-10)
From New Jersey, the lefty pitcher was taken in the first round of the supplemental draft by the Atlanta Braves out of JMU in 2002. He began his minor-league career with Danville in the Appalachian League.
He made his Major League debut in September, 2004, for the Braves against the New York Mets. Meyer ended his MLB career with a record of 3-9 and an ERA of 5.46 in 103 games with two saves.
Brian Bocock (Turner Ashby, 2008-10)
Harrisonburg native Bocock, who also starred in basketball at TA, played Division I baseball at Stetson - following the path of his father, Tom, who played at TA and JMU.
The younger Bocock was drafted out of Stetson by the San Francisco Giants in the ninth round in 2006. He made it to the majors for the first time on March 31, 2008 and was the regular shortstop to start the year for the Giants.
He made it back to the majors with Philadelphia Phillies and played his last game in The Show on October 3, 2010.
Travis Harper (Circleville, JMU, 2000-06)
Harper was born in Harrisonburg and played in high school at Circleville in West Virginia.
The right-handed pitcher was drafted out of JMU in 1997 in the third round by the Boston Red Sox. He made his Major League debut with Tampa Bay in 2000.
By 2003, he was in the bullpen for Tampa Bay and appeared in a career-high 61 games. Harper appeared in 30 games in 2006 before dealing with injury problems.
He had the first surgery of his career after the 2006 Major League season.
"I went through physical therapy every day and worked out and tried to rehab my shoulder," he told the News-Record this year. "I actually felt good about where I was at until the spring (of 2007) when I started to dial it up. So we did surgery and there was a lot more damage than (Dr. James Andrews) expected and I expected. We went back to physical therapy for another year. After a year and a half, I didn't have the (arm) strength to return."
Eventually, Harper realized his playing days were over. "It was the end of the road. My career was going south," noted Harper, who lives with his wife and children in West Virginia.
Mike Venafro (JMU, 1999-2006)
A Maryland native who played at Paul VI High in Fairfax, he was drafted in the 29th round by the Texas Rangers in 1995 out of JMU.
Venafro ended his MLB career with a record of 15-10 and had an ERA of 4.09 in 307 outings as a reliever, with five saves. He played for the Rangers, Oakland, Tampa Bay, the Dodgers and Colorado.
"I wanted to pitch every day. It was such a blitz" of memories, he told the News-Record this year. "I think I am more of a day-to-day guy instead of a guy that looks back."
He was pitching at Triple-A during the 2007 season when family health concerns forced him to stop playing. After about two years away from the game, he joined the Padres as a scout a decade ago.
Mike Hubbard (JMU, 1995-2001)
The Lynchburg native was drafted out of JMU in the eighth round in 1992 by the Chicago Cubs. The catcher made his pro debut with Geneva in the New York-Penn League later that year.
A right-handed hitter, Hubbard made his Major League debut on July 13, 1995, for the Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds. Hubbard pinch-hit for Howard Johnson in the eighth inning and drew a walk. He ended his MLB career with the Texas Rangers in 2001 and hit four homers in 104 games in The Show.
Hubbard played for Triple-A Rochester in 2002 and with Triple-A Richmond the next year to end his pro tenure.
Scott Forster (JMU, 2000)
A Philadelphia native, Forster was drafted in the sixth round in 1994 out of JMU by the Montreal Expos.
He made it to the majors six years later with Montreal and pitched in 42 games out of the bullpen and finished 10 of those games, according to baseballreference.com.
Two of his catchers that year were Chris Widger, also a standout in the Colonial Athletic Association (with George Mason), and Michael Barrett, who has been a catching instructor in the farm system of the Washington Nationals for several years.
Rich Croushore (JMU, 1998-2000)
Croushore came to JMU from a community college in Kansas; he appeared in 111 MLB games and ended his career with Boston in 2000. He joined Shenandoah University in Winchester as the pitching coach this past season. The head coach at Shenandoah is Kevin Anderson, the former JMU coach.
The right-handed pitcher was signed by the Cardinals out of JMU as a non-drafted free agent (NDFA) in 1993 and he made his pro debut that summer in the New York-Penn League with Glen Falls.
Croushore made his Major League debut on May 18, 1998, for the St. Louis Cardinals in a 7-3 loss to the Marlins. He went two innings out of the bullpen and gave up two runs. The right-hander retired the first batter he faced, Todd Dunwoody, then later in the inning allowed a two-run triple to future Hall of Famer Mike Piazza in the seventh inning.
On Sept. 8, 1998, Croushore gave up two hits and one walk while retiring two batters as he came on in the seventh for St. Louis starter Kent Mercker. One of the batters he retired was Sammy Sosa, the Cubs’ slugger who was also chasing Mark McGwire for the homer record that was held by Roger Maris.
In the fourth inning of that game, McGwire hit a solo homer off Steve Trachsel for his 62nd round-tripper of the season.
“There are only two people who in the world who have that on video camera,” Croushore told the News-Record this year. “And that is me and Dave Duncan, the pitching coach. I have a different perspective. He got it from the dugout and I got it from the bullpen. I ran in and got the whole ceremony with Mark and Sammy.”
Croushore was the only rookie to pitch in the game — a nod from Cardinals manager Tony LaRussa for past success.
“That was pretty cool,” Croushore said.
A New Jersey native, Croushore played in the minor leagues for the Baltimore Orioles and was a high school pitching coach in Arkansas before joining Shenandoah.
The other four JMU products to appear in the majors, in the 20th century: Roanoke native and outfielder Billy Sample, from 1978-85 with the Rangers, Braves and Yankees; Front Royal native and pitcher Dana Allison with Oakland in 1991; Fairfax native Brian McNichol in four games with the Cubs in 1999 as a pitcher; and Charlottesville native Larry Mitchell, who pitched in seven games with the Phillies in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.