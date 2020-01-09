BOYS
Eastern Mennonite 60, Covenant 58 (OT)
COVENANT (58) — J. Sanker 15 11-12 46, N. Sanker 0 1-2 1, White 1 0-0 3, Seelman 0 1-2 1, Andrew 2 0-0 4, Bennett 1 0-0 3, Alley 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-16 58.
EASTERN MENNONITE (60) — A. Hatter 1 3-4 4, Church 4 2-2 13, D. Hatter 0 0-1 0, Bellamy 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 7 3-5 17, Jones 5 1-1 11, Mahlong 5 4-6 14, Haley 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hess 0 0-2 0. Totals 22 13-21 60.
Covenant;13;9;6;22;8—58
Eastern Mennonite 8;12;23;7;10—60
3-Point Goals — Covenant 7 (J. Sanker 5, White, Bennett), Eastern Mennonite 3 (Church).
GIRLS
Turner Ashby 67, Wilson Memorial 51
WILSON MEMORIAL (51) — Norman 0 0-0 0, Rankin 2 2-2 8, Morani 5 2-2 12, Cason 1 0-0 3, Baska 3 3-3 9, Flint 0 0-0 0, Hatfield 0 3-4 3, Payne 2 1-2 5, Stacy 5 1-1 11. Totals 18 12-14 51.
TURNER ASHBY (67) — Cyzick 0 0-1 0, Moyers 4 3-3 11, Skelton 0 0-0 0, Kiracofe 5 4-4 14, Shiflet 3 0-0 6, Riner 4 0-0 9, Swartley 8 2-4 19, Lam 1 0-0 2, Krone 0 2-2 2. Totals 27 11-14 67.
Wilson Memorial;9;11;15;16—51
Turner Ashby;16;15;23;13—67
3-Point Goals — Wilson Memorial 3 (Rankin 2, Cason), Turner Ashby 2 (Riner, Swartley).
Luray 56, East Rockingham 37
EAST ROCKINGHAM (37) — Hindle 1 0-0 2, Franklin 1 3-4 5, Clayton 0 2-4 2, Foltz 0 0-0 0, Fox 0 0-0 0, Vaughan 0 2-2 2, Baugher 1 4-7 6, Seiver 3 1-2 8, Smith 1 1-2 4, Herring 1 0-0 2, Dofflemyer 2 2-2 6. Totals 10 15-23 37.
LURAY (56) — Weakley 14 7-9 35, Alger 1 0-0 3, Burrill 2 3-6 7, Mcclung 1 2-5 4, Bly 1 0-0 2, Fox 1 0-0 2, Good 0 0-0 0, Thorpe 0 0-0 0, Belton 0 1-2 1, Chu 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 13-22 56.
East Rockingham;4;16;12;5—37
Luray;19;16;12;9—56
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 2 (Siever, Smith), Luray (Alger).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.