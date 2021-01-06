BOYS
Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 63
TURNER ASHBY (63) — Quintanilla 0 0-0 0, Brunk 6 1-2 18, Keplinger 0 0-2 0, Garber 1 4-7 6, Gerber 4 4-9 13, Snow 5 6-8 17, Spruhan 2 3-8 9, Smith 0 0-0 0, Kiser 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 18-36 63.
SPOTSWOOD (71) — Pacheco 13 0-0 30, Whittaker Ortiz 3 3-6 9, Williams 2 0-0 4, Shifflett 0 0-0 0, Moomaw 0 1-2 1, Simmons 1 7-8 9, Fornadel 1 0-0 2, Harding 3 0-0 6, Lawrence 4 0-2 8, Dansey 1 0-0 2, Craig 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 11-18 71.
Turner Ashby;13;11;18;21—63
Spotswood;18;16;11;26—71
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 9 (Brunk 5, Spruhan 2, Gerber, Snow), Spotswood 4 (Pacheco).
East Rockingham 56, Broadway 50
EAST ROCKINGHAM (56) — Keyes 1 2-2 5, Siever 2 0-0 4, Nickel 7 12-15 28, Butler 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Evik 2 1-1 6, Shifflett 4 1-1 11, Hicks 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 16-19 56.
BROADWAY (50) — Ca. Barnes 2 2-4 7, Williford 6 3-3 8, Co. Barnes 1 2-2 4, Garber 1 0-0 2, Hutcheson 0 0-0 0, Tinnell 5 5-6 16, Marsh 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 12-15 50.
East Rockingham;14;11;18;13—56
Broadway;11;15;6;18—50
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 6 (Nickel 2, Shifflett 2, Keyes, Evick), Broadway 6 (Williford 3, Ca. Barnes, Tinnell, Marsh).
Seton School 61, Eastern Mennonite 49
EASTERN MENNONITE (49) — A. Hatter 2 0-0 5, S. Cardoza 0 0-0 0, D. Hatter 1 0-0 3, Bellamy 1 0-0 3, Gillenwater 5 0-0 12, Jones 7 4-4 19, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hess 1 2-2 4, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-7 49.
SETON SCHOOL (61) — P. Nguyen 1 3-4 5, Bauer 2 0-0 10, Curran 0 0-0 0, B. Vander Woude 8 0-0 18, J. Vander Woude 2 0-1 6, Albisu 0 0--0 0, A. Nguyen 7 2-9 18, Clune 1 0-0 2, Remington 1 0-0 2, Garcia 0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0. Totals 24 3-14 61.
Eastern Mennonite;19;10;6;14—49
Seton School;15;17;15;14—61
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 7 (D. Hatter 2, Gillenwater 2, A. Hatter, Bellamy, Jones), Seton School 8 (Bauer 2, B. Vander Woude 2, J. Vander Woude 2, A. Nguyen 2).
