Amanda Atwell said she can’t remember a time when she didn’t adore cats and the creativity of food. When Atwell and her husband, Brent, visited a cat cafe for the first time in Quebec, the pieces seemed to fall together — this was how she could combine her two passions.
Atwell, of Harrisonburg, will be opening her business, Aristocat Cafe, in early spring. Atwell stood in the cafe located at 1111 N. Liberty St. on Wednesday, surrounded by newly-installed glass windows and a half-constructed bar.
The building, which is located next to Mashita restaurant, used to be owned by Horizon Gifts before it moved locations, Atwell said.
Atwell’s love for cats and cooking goes far back. As a teenager, she fostered around 60 cats total at local shelters and cat rescues. All of them found homes, she said.
Atwell attended culinary school in Lexington, and earned degrees in business management, culinary arts, food service and hospitality. After working at several local restaurants, she opened a private catering and custom cake business in 2013, operating it for eight years.
Atwell and her husband began searching for a cafe space in October 2018, with the intent of owning a gourmet tea house and cat foster spot.
“It’s been five years in the making, at this point,” Atwell said.
The Aristocat Cafe will act as both a business and a foster home, partnering with the Humane Society of Shenandoah County, which does not have a home base and is fully dependent on foster homes, Melissa Miller, Humane Society of Shenandoah County president, said.
Miller said Atwell reached out to the humane society about a year ago with her business idea.
“We were just overjoyed to hear from her,” Miller said.
Miller said the humane society has not had a business partnership like this before, and she’s excited because the Humane Society of Shenandoah County doesn’t have a physical spot to showcase its animals.
The Aristocat Cafe will house around 20 cats in a room on the left side of the business. The glass walls allow people to look into the room from the street or from the cafe.
Each cat will have 25 square feet of room, with the recommendation being 18, Atwell said.
“We really want this space to be a place for the cats to feel at home and to feel safe and secure,” Atwell said.
On the cafe side, around 74 teas will be available, as well as house-made bakery items and lattes made by Atwell.
The cafe and cat room are separated by an eight-foot glass door, made by Smith Glass in Harrisonburg, and 24-feet of glass windows.
Around 10 to 15 people will be allowed in the cat room at a time, and 20 people in the cafe, Atwell said.
A mural is painted on the right side of the cat room by local artist Amelia Waring, in honor of Atwell’s late great-grandmother Meme, who helped give the cafe a financial start, Atwell said.
The mural depicts an orange tabby, which is supposed to resemble Atwell’s childhood cat Rosie, stretching and surrounded by mixed flowers such as bleeding hearts, sunflowers and roses. Atwell said those are some of Meme’s favorite flowers.
When the weather warms, Waring will paint another mural on the outside of the building, Atwell said.
Further into the room on the main wall are 17 hexagon-shaped wooden cubbies, arranged to resemble a beehive, which the cats can walk through and rest in. Atwell purchased the wooden display from Rockingham County Public Schools’ Alternative Education program.
Toward the back of the cat room is another space — which people can access through a normal door and cats can access through a small, cat door.
“So [the cats] can come here if they’re feeling overwhelmed, if they need to take a break,” Atwell said.
The room will have litter boxes and other care items, and will mainly be used by volunteers from the humane society. About 12 people have already applied to volunteer at the cafe, Miller said.
Atwell also pointed out a vent system in the backroom that funnels air from the outside, in.
This will prevent cafe air and cat room air from mixing, Atwell said, and should help alleviate allergies for folks who are cat-sensitive.
Aristocat Cafe will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.
Down the road, Atwell said she would like to connect with local bakeries and host a weekly item. She also would like to host painting classes and yoga with the cats, if possible.
Additionally, Atwell said she would like the cafe to tap into Harrisonburg events, once it gets settled into the community.
“We’re working as fast as we can to make sure that we’re open as soon as we can,” Atwell said, surrounded by her work in progress. “But we definitely want to have the cats in here for at least two weeks before we open, just to get them used to the space.”
