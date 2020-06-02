Friday is National Doughnut Day and several bakeries are offering sweet deals to celebrate the occasion.
Strite's Donuts is cooking up chocolate doughnuts with chocolate dip, blueberry cream cheese filled, strawberry filled and bavarian cream filled. For orders of a dozen doughnuts placed by Thursday afternoon for pickup at Greenberrys, Strite's is throwing in one free.
Dunkin' is offering a free classic doughnut of choice with any drink purchase Friday, and today marks the release of the "celebration donut," which is baked to look and taste like birthday cake, topped with colorful sprinkles and a white glaze. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering any doughnut free through Friday.
Anita's Decadent Delights Bake Shoppe in Bridgewater is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Owner Anita Staton said National Doughnut Day is among its busiest sale periods each year, and the shop is accepting preorders from its 18-item flavor menu.
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.