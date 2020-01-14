No need to grit and bear your way through another traditional brunch; Urgie’s Cheesesteaks has hashed up its menu and is serving an egg-cellent new take on the weekend staple.
Urgie’s Cheesesteaks joined the ranks of downtown breakfast options and began serving brunch on Dec. 8. Currently, brunch is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, but the kitchen will start extending the menu to Saturdays before spring.
Urgie’s co-owner Steven Urglavitch said the menu is a compilation of Philadelphia favorites that maintain all the classic flavors and styles of Urgie’s usual menu, but with a few early morning twists.
“We took our core ingredients and experience from up north and mashed them together,” Urglavitch said.
Currently, the brunch menu includes a pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich; breakfast cheesesteak; french toast; Philly breakfast-melt sandwich; hash browns topped with sirloin, mushrooms, onions, peppers and cheese and Philly cristo — pork roll, sirloin and American cheese sandwiched between french toast slices.
Pork roll is sliced and smoked pig-based processed meat that is popular up north.
Lydia Forsythe followed the news of Urgie’s brunch additions and attended the debut reveal brunch early last month and said she cannot get enough of the menu.
“The quality of their food is so good, and the atmosphere is one of the best in Harrisonburg, so combining that with the possibility of a new brunch menu was phenomenal,” Forsythe said. “So far I feel like they’ve taken off with the brunch thing.”
Depending on demand, pancakes and omelettes may find a home on Urgie’s menu in the future, but Urglavitch said the brunch menu is under constant evaluation, and fans can expect to find traditional sides such as scrapple and seasonal fruits offered soon.
General manager of Harrisonburg’s Honda and Hyundai dealerships Bryan Horne has watched the business grow from its set-up outside the car lot into a fully-established dining space. Horne has ordered the breakfast cheesesteak, Philly melt and hashbrowns, and he said the menu is both original and flavorful.
“Their brunch menu is fantastic. There is still a twist on cheesesteaks but made more for a breakfast crowd, and the Bloody Mary is fantastic,” Horne said. “It isn’t a typical brunch menu at all. If you love cheesesteaks and breakfast sandwiches — it is the best.”
Urgie’s Bridgewater location is opening the first week of February and will have a more extensive brunch menu and a burger option joining the regular menu. Due to the extra space of the new location, Urglavitch said Bridgewater will be a testing kitchen with an expanded menu.
Weekend morning drink specials include the standard contenders — mimosas and Irish coffee — as well as a signature Bloody Mary recipe made from a homemade mash with a strong garlic profile.
Urglavitch said the conversation to incorporate a brunch menu into the restaurant began early in the fall. As the restaurant nears its one-year anniversary this month, he said joining the local food scene has been a learning experience, and he is glad to join the ranks of the various breakfast spots in Harrisonburg.
“There’s a lot of brunch downtown, and we frequent those places,” Urglavitch said. “There’s things to learn from successful businesses. When I sit down somewhere good, I’m in learning mode.”
