For 20 years, Adrian Taylor has studied in the nation’s top programs to master the culinary arts. Now, he hopes to form a collective of other executive chefs to share their expertise and give the power of food back to the community.
“Food is a journey. When you really think of food and your own personal origin of food, and you think back, all the way back, and walk yourself back to present day, you begin to start thinking about your eating culture and how it pertains to your life,” Taylor said. “When you look at your own personal food journey, you have the ability to control your journey. … You can be healthy or unhealthy knowing you are in control.”
Chef’s Hike is a social media platform Taylor created as an executive chef for fellow professional food lovers to train and provide demonstrations for people to reconnect with food in a more mindful and healthy way.
Taylor grew up in the Shenandoah Valley and began taking cooking classes in sixth grade. After training in technical school, he began studying at Johnson and Wales, which is ranked among the Top 10 culinary schools in the nation. To pay for college, Taylor joined a recruitment team and led his first cooking demonstration to apply for the competitive program.
After years of perfecting his craft in corporate kitchens, Taylor realized he missed the freedoms of independent cooking and wanted to share the abilities of food preparation with others.
As a former participant in the Boys and Girls Club and with his son in the same program now, Taylor became involved in teaching the students cooking classes. Now, he is reaching out to community organizers to share his gifts with a broader audience.
Cory Jeffries, recreation program specialist for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, began working with Taylor last year and said his approach to leading classes is fun and a great opportunity for the area.
“He wants to give back … so it was a win-win situation to get him to offer a program in his expertise,” Jeffries said. “He’s well-rounded, very professional, and he’ll make the class very interesting. Not only the food they’ll be making, but the instructor himself. … It catches your attention, his approach to instructing classes.”
Parks and Recreation is offering three upcoming free workshops by Taylor at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center. This Saturday, participants will learn to distinguish simple versus complex carbohydrates, good versus bad sugars and review soups, salads and grains within a healthy framework. On Feb. 8, couples can learn to make a strawberry shortcake in time for Valentine’s Day. March 21’s class will guide attendees through rices from around the world.
Harrisonburg resident Angelique Lynch attended Taylor’s Valentine’s Day course in 2018 and learned to prepare an apple tart with a salted caramel sauce and berries. She said Taylor’s instructions were easy to follow and can help even an amateur walking into the kitchen leave feeling prepared to take on more challenging food ventures.
“I felt very comfortable, thinking I could duplicate something as elegant in the comfort of my home. … You learn simple techniques that may look difficult, but he helps to explain everything step by step and of course answers questions along the way,” Lynch said. “I left there with the confidence that I could do it. It was well worth it.”
Taylor said as fewer parents continue passing along the knowledge and skills of cooking to their children and instead opt for premade dining options, the next generation is becoming less healthy and unnecessarily spending money.
Unlike other cooking classes, Taylor said he hopes to pass along more than just the steps to prepare a single dish and instead inspire participants to reconsider how and what they incorporate into their daily diets.
“The class isn’t geared toward here’s a recipe — it’s gonna be more geared toward what is it you need to know on the most basic level of food so when you’re out in public you can decide what is good for you and what’s not,” Taylor said.
Founded in 2018, Chef’s Hike has 23 members of professionals up and down the East Coast. Taylor said his dream is to one day grow the collective so it becomes an opportunity for retired chefs to continue practicing their passion and share their experiences with the greater community.
Registration for the first three Chef Hike’s live demonstrations is available on the Parks and Recreation website, in person at the Lucy Simms Center or by calling (540) 433-2474.
