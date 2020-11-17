Michelle Cupp, her 11-year-old daughter, Makayla, and fellow church members’ hunt for toys starts the day after Christmas.
After other holidays, including Valentine’s Day and Easter, they scour the Harrisonburg area in search of stuffed animals.
School supplies are scooped up in late summer as students gear up for the return to their studies and personal hygiene items are picked up throughout the year.
In the end, the Briery Branch Church of the Brethren brings all the items together and typically packs up roughly 300 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.
“I’m constantly looking for deals,” said Cupp, 46, who helps organize the event with Karen Lambert. “All that stuff is cheaper. We just load up.”
OCC, part of the Rev. Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse organization, was founded in 1993.
Shoeboxes have been delivered to 178 million children in more than 160 countries. Boxes are collected in the United States, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Spain.
The roughly 150-member the Briery Branch Church of the Brethren has been participating in the event for about 20 years.
In non-COVID-19 years, the church holds a food auction with complete meals, baked goods and canned items to raise money to pay to ship the boxes, which costs $9 each.
This year, the church canceled the auction, but has enough donations to cover its shipping costs.
The church also canceled its annual packing party and opted for church members packing their own boxes at home.
Even with COVID-19 restrictions hampering efforts, Cupp said, it was important for the church to get the boxes out.
“It’s an opportunity to preach the gospel message throughout the world,” she said.
In addition to helping the children’s spiritual needs, the boxes also help in other ways.
“A lot of these kids don’t even have the basics … a drinking cup or a pair of shoes,” Cupp said.
The Sunday before the collection deadline, the church prays over the boxes. Cupp’s husband, Neil, then takes them to the drop-off location at the First Church of the Nazarene.
The drop-off location will be open on Wednesday, Friday and Monday from 9 a.m. to noon, today and Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
After the boxes are collected at the Port Republic Road church, they are loaded onto a truck and sent to one of eight regional distribution centers to be inspected and shipped throughout the world.
Grayson Willis, one of the OCC’s local organizers and a member of First Church of the Nazarene, said this year’s goal is 20,000 boxes.
John Frost, a member of the Potter’s House Worship Center in Harrisonburg, said his church is participating for the first year.
With COVID-19, he said, the church was looking for a project that members could do at home but also be a churchwide project.
“This became a really good outlet to bridge a gap to keep families involved,” Frost said.
The 44-year-old said it was the ideal project for his family, which includes six children, ages 9 to 19.
“I feel I have a responsibility. I have been blessed,” he said. “People have it way worse than I have ever had it, and I’ve been through some things. If I can bring a little bit of light, I want to do that.”
Frost said the church plans to fill up 50 boxes this year.
Kathy Todd of Harrisonburg has been packing boxes for about four years.
“It brings me a lot of joy. It’s Christmas,” Todd said.
She said some of the items, like clothes and personal hygiene items, make a difference.
“We are so wealthy in this country and there are so many people in other countries that have nothing,” she said. “A lot of the kids have been in disasters. They literally have nothing. Some of the stuff — hats and gloves — can be lifesaving.”
