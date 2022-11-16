Christmastime can evoke a sense of nostalgia for people who celebrate the holiday.
Stockings and wreaths pop up in storefronts, pastors read timely verses from the Bible — familiar traditions are played out by familiar faces.
Stephanie Sorge, pastor at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, said there is a “deep hunger to return to something familiar and comforting” during the Advent season.
Her thought was echoed by several Valley church officials when asked what the upcoming holiday season means to their congregation.
One of the most anticipated holiday activities is attending service on Christmas Eve and the services leading up to it, Sorge said. Folks enjoy singing Christmas carols, hearing Bible stories told by the pastor and spending time with family.
Family looks different to everyone, and for some people, the church is their family, Sorge said.
With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, some churches will be changing up their usual schedule.
Trinity doesn’t normally have service on Christmas Day, but Sorge said it will this year.
Lauren Eanes, senior pastor at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, said she anticipates a larger attendance on Christmas Day because it falls on a Sunday.
Muhlenberg offers a community meal on Christmas Day that is open to everyone. Eanes said the event is well-attended, and a number of homeless individuals usually join.
Another church that offers community meals is Harrisonburg Mennonite Church.
On Wednesday nights during the holiday season, the church hosts dinners for children involved in church programs, along with their families, said Jacob Lee, lead pastor.
“We don’t see the families as much, and so it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate Christmas with them and give families an opportunity to sing along with songs we’ve been doing with the kids,” Lee said.
Harrisonburg Mennonite works with Gift and Thrift, a local thrift store that supports Mennonite Central Committee relief work around the world, year-round, Lee said.
The store donates stuffed animals to the church, and members wash and gift those toys to children who attend holiday events such as the community dinner, Lee said.
During the Advent season, people want to connect with others, Eanes said. It’s a good time to recognize relationships with fellow community members, especially coming out of the pandemic.
During COVID, Muhlenberg created a fireside service to accommodate social-distancing requirements. Eanes said the service was popular and has continued post-pandemic.
Another way to connect with others is by attending the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s Winter Wonderfest, the city’s holiday event and parade, on Dec. 3 in downtown.
This year’s parade theme is Friendly City Toyland, according to the city’s website.
Asbury United Methodist Church will be participating in the event, said Susan Reaves, senior pastor.
The church participates in the event to socialize with the public outside of the church’s building, Reaves said.
“We want to have our doors open and be welcoming to people,” Reaves said.
For Asbury United Methodist, the Advent season is an opportunity to amplify the work it has already been doing, such as providing shelter and essentials to people without homes.
The church has an ongoing ministry with the homeless, Reaves said. Laundry services and shower facilities are open every Tuesday and Thursday, along with hot meals.
Asbury Methodist will be hosting homeless individuals for a week starting Nov. 27 in a thermal shelter.
The church will host for another week later in the winter season, Reaves said.
Around Christmastime, there tends to be an emphasis on “happy holidays’’ within churches and public spaces, Sorge said. However, the holiday season can actually amplify feelings of loss and grief for some people.
Last year, Trinity Presbyterian hosted the Longest Night event, a service offered across churches nationwide that provides a space for people who experienced loss to pray, according to its website.
Muhlenberg Lutheran, Shalom Mennonite Congregation, Park View Mennonite Church, RISE Faith Community and St. Stephen’s United Church participated in the Longest Night service, Sorge said. Other congregations encouraged members to attend.
The event was hosted online for the first time in 2020 due to the pandemic, and has been livestreamed each year since, Eanes said.
Typically 30 to 40 people show up in-person, but more join online, church officials said. Trinity livestreamed the service in 2021, and it was the church’s most viewed video, Sorge said. People tuned in from all over the world.
“We light the candles on the Advent wreath and reflect on the meaning of the light coming into dark places,” Eanes said.
