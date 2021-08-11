Like most events last year, the annual Presidents Breakfast, a meeting of the four area college and university presidents and community members, was held over Zoom. Still, the crowd who gathered virtually was large, Susan Schultz Huxman said on Tuesday morning, even without the breakfast provided by Spotswood Country Club, where the event has been held for more than a decade.
Each year, prior to the start of the higher education fall semester, John Downey of Blue Ridge Community College, Jonathan Alger of James Madison University, Schultz Huxman of Eastern Mennonite University, and David Bushman of Bridgewater College gather to discuss the previous school year and the coming one with community members and stakeholders. The event is hosted by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.
Not surprisingly, much of the discussions Tuesday revolved around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the schools’ response, and plans for the coming school year. Residential students are either in the process of moving onto campuses or will be soon.
Downey said BRCC, the only school without on-campus housing, will require students to wear masks. This is a decision from the chancellor of the community college system, Downey said. Of all the area colleges and universities, BRCC was the only one that remained almost entirely virtual for the last 17 months, only having students on campus who needed hands-on, in-person training to meet certificate and program requirements.
Unlike the other three colleges and universities, BRCC does not have an on-campus health center where regular COVID-19 testing can be done. For that reason, BRCC students and staff will mask up.
“We can’t collect HIPAA protected data,” Downey said, which could verify student vaccination records and allow students to go maskless.
BRCC will hold two vaccine clinics, however, on Aug. 24 and 25 for any member of the public eligible who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.
BRCC is expected to see enrollment of more than 5,000 credited students, Downey said. Of those 5,000, 85% are expected to take at least one online course, as opposed to 97% last year. In years where there isn’t a pandemic, BRCC sees an average of 70% of students taking at least one online course.
JMU students return to on-campus and off-campus housing at the end of next week. JMU is not only requiring students and staff verify they have been fully vaccinated, but that they also wear masks indoors, at least to start the semester, Alger said.
“We want to keep the community safe,” Alger said. Students who for medical or religious reasons do not get the vaccine will be required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing.
Since becoming available to the public, JMU has hosted 28 vaccine clinics and administered 31,053 doses of the three vaccines, Alger said. Nursing and other JMU students were heavily involved in the success of these clinics.
JMU is expecting a freshman enrollment of 4,877 and a total enrollment of 22,000. The university is in the process of being reclassified from a regional comprehensive university to a national university, which is based on the number of doctorate degrees conferred. Alger said JMU is already there, but in the official process, which will help recruit top professors and students.
Bushman spoke about the last school year and the unprecedented ways that faculty and staff met the needs of students.
“They turned themselves inside and out to offer in-person instruction all year long, and we did that,” Bushman said.
Bridgewater College is expecting an enrollment of 1,500, the same as last year, and slightly lower than an average, nonpandemic year.
Schultz Huxman said the 2020-21 school year was a humbling one.
“One of the first things we learned is to adopt a state of mind that we are not used to as president: We cannot control COVID,” she said. “We must be humbled as president.”
But what the school also learned was how much the students wanted to be there and learning in-person, as evidenced by their mask-wearing and social distancing.
Schultz Huxman said the university recently pivoted and will require students to wear masks, at least at first. The university has not required vaccination but strongly encourages it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.