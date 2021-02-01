Nine years ago, Debbie Songer of Elkton agreed to a deal that would send her son’s killer to prison for roughly four decades, knowing he wouldn’t be released sooner because parole was abolished in Virginia in 1995.
Each year, around the time the Virginia General Assembly returns to session, Songer gets nervous as a bill to reinstate parole is presented.
This year, Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, filed the bill. On Friday, the Senate’s Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee voted to send the bill for study by the Virginia State Crime Commission, stalling the bill for at least one more year.
As the legislative body shifts further to the left, Songer said, she fears it will eventually pass and Ben Graessle’s killer will be out soon.
Songer attended the committee hearing virtually, as did many other victims and family members throughout the state. She was among those who had a chance to speak to the committee.
“It’s rotten,” she said following the meeting. “It’s wrong. It’s just not right to do this retroactively.”
On Dec. 23, 2012, Graessle, 19, of Elkton, was shot and killed outside The Commons on Port Republic Road by Dallas Chaplin, then 19, of Staunton. The complex is now called The Hills: Northview.
Graessle and Givi Dudunia, then 19, of Staunton, argued outside a party at the complex, and Chaplin shot Graessle three times.
Chaplin admitted to the killing in 2013 and was sentenced to 80 years in prison, with 40 years suspended.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst said reinstating parole would be a slap in the face to victims.
“This will be a complete betrayal of all victims who counted on these sentences to keep them safe,” she said.
In preparation for Friday’s hearing, Nicole Terrell, the commonwealth’s attorney’s victim witness director, sent statements to the committee from three victims from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Randall Hines, 50, is serving 18 years of a 53-year sentence in prison for attempting to kill his former wife, Jeanette Hines, in May 2011.
Police say Randall Hines shot her in the abdomen on May 14, 2011, as she went to pick up her two children from his apartment on Lincolnshire Drive, just west of Harrisonburg. Both children witnessed the shooting.
He’s also serving an additional five years for sending his ex-wife two threatening letters from prison.
She fears he will kill her if he’s released.
“As soon as they do that, they might as well dig my grave,” she wrote. “It would destroy the lives of all of my children."
Audrel Watson, 68, who was recently considered for and denied geriatric release, would be eligible for parole if the bill is passed.
On Nov. 14, 2006, Watson, then 55, entered a Bridgewater home planning to kill himself in front of the mother of his child.
But police foiled the plot.
At about 9 a.m., Watson arrived at his estranged girlfriend's home on Cindie Lane. The couple had been broken up for several years.
Watson beat her with a pistol and hit her and kicked her until she passed out. He then held her at gunpoint for eight hours, ordering her to send his letters to local media.
Bridgewater police arrived at about 3 p.m. Watson then pointed his 9 mm pistol at the officer who walked to the woman's front door.
Watson soon put his gun down and surrendered.
He later pleaded guilty to several crimes and was sentenced to 87 years in prison, with all but 29 suspended.
“Victims of crime cannot get away from the fear that they live with, the feeling of being uneasy, and that is not fair because I am more of a prisoner than he is because I am afraid everywhere I go,” the victim, Janis Desaulniers, wrote. “The only peace of mind I have is that he is locked up behind bars. They need to know that it is not fair -- the fear that we have to live with. It is not even just the fear of him in particular, but anyone, that you know that you are so vulnerable and letting them out on the street multiplies that fear and anxiety”.
A third victim, who was brutally raped, submitted her comments anonymously.
“There is peace of mind at night knowing that I am able to sleep without the threat of these people who made my life hell being able to come back and do it again, and knowing that they won’t get the chance to put anyone else through that,” she wrote. “I think there are some things that you do in life, and a punishment has to fit the crime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.