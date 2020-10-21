Four years ago, Dr. J.D. Remy’s life came crashing down.
His marriage began to crumble, and he lost his job practicing emergency medicine in the Shenandoah Valley — a job he had for roughly 20 years.
The culprit: vodka.
After hitting rock bottom, Remy began to slowly climb back up and is now practicing medicine again.
He hopes his new book, “Ballad of Sober Man: An ER Doctor’s Journey of Recovery,” will inspire people battling alcoholism to get help.
The book is the No. 1 new release in the alcoholism category on Amazon.
“It’s a story of hope,” said the Rockingham County resident who goes by the pen name J.D. Remy. “It’s a story of a comeback.”
Born in New York, Remy grew up in the New Jersey suburbs, went to medical school in Washington, D.C., and completed an emergency medicine residency in Baltimore before calling the Valley home.
He finished his schooling at age 28.
“I was very goal-oriented,” Remy said. “I wanted to make a splash in emergency medicine.”
He’d go on to serve as president of his hospital’s medical staff and lead five medical mission trips to Haiti from 2010 to 2015.
But, during that time, he had a secret. It was a secret that likely dated back to his college life. He said he was an alcoholic and didn’t realize it.
He recalled rewarding himself after doing well on a test.
“It started as social drinking,” Remy said. “It became so natural and part of the routine to reward myself with alcohol after a successful event. As an alcoholic, we’re constantly looking to alcohol for relieving stress, both good or bad stress.”
Eventually, his life began to spiral out of control.
“Alcoholism doesn’t start out as a full-blown condition all the time,” Remy said. “It crept up on me over the decades.”
But around 2016, life began to pile up on him. His father died, his wife told him she wanted a divorce and he had lingering memories of tragic outcomes in his career.
He recalled early in his career when a 5-year-old came into the emergency room with a cough and low-grade fever. He said she responded well to treatment and left smiling. The next day, she was dead.
“That triggered an alcohol binge,” said Remy, who added he never worked intoxicated or drank on the job.
Years later, a middle-aged woman with an infection came into the ER. She was treated and released and died the next day.
“It hit me pretty hard,” Remy said. “I knew her husband. I attended the funeral.”
Finally, what he calls “implosion day” happened. Alcohol caught up with him. He ended up being a patient in his own emergency room and later a patient at an alcohol rehabilitation center.
The Virginia Department of Health Professionals suspended his license to practice medicine.
Remy wants people to know that alcoholism can hit people in all walks of life.
Debi Kipps-Vaughan, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at James Madison University, said people sometimes think that alcoholism often only affects certain people.
“It is often a misconception that alcoholism is a personal or moral weakness, and therefore may be less prevalent in individuals with professional status,” she said. “This contributes to the stigma of alcoholism and substance use disorders. However, this is not true. Although some groups have been identified to have higher rates of alcoholism, such as men and people working in the mining industry, alcoholism and substance use disorders cut across all professions, economic status, genders and races.”
She said doctors are just as susceptible to alcoholism as those in other professions.
“One’s occupation, medical or otherwise, does not protect the individual from alcoholism from the influences of alcohol on the brain and body,” she said. “Occupations that expose individuals to higher levels of stress on a chronic basis can certainly contribute to the progression of alcoholism when alcohol is used for stress reduction, but this progression is also highly dependent on the individual’s perception and experience with the stressors.”
After exiting rehab, Remy got a job stocking shelves at a local grocery store for three months.
He also entered the Virginia Health Professionals Monitoring Program.
The program offers an alternative to disciplinary action for 20 license types in Virginia, ranging from pharmacists to doctors.
The five-year, nontaxpayer funded program includes state monitoring and strict monitoring from the enrollee’s supervisor.
Diane Powers, director of communications for the program, said it enrolls about 125 professionals a year.
“HPMP refers health care professionals for appropriate treatment and provides ongoing monitoring of treatment progress to assist and support each participant in the recovery process, including achieving and maintaining optimal physical, mental and emotional health to navigate the return to safe and productive clinical practice,” Powers said.
Last year, roughly 75 people completed the program.
Remy has completed four successful years.
After his stint as a stock boy, Remy returned to emergency medicine. He first worked in the urgent care setting for a year before being offered his old job back.
He said he’s grateful for his colleagues and wants people to know that alcoholism isn’t the end of their lives.
“They welcomed me back with open arms,” he said. “It’s not game over for us.”
