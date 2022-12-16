BRIDGEWATER — Brent Berry walked out of Bridgewater Foods carrying a brown paper bag marked $10.
“Here comes another one,” James “Bucky” Berry said, opening the bag to reveal cookies, canned goods and Ramen noodles.
Bridgewater Foods on North Main Street puts together the grab-bags to make donating to the Brent Berry Food Drive easier for customers.
County resident Bucky Berry and his son Brent Berry parked themselves and a Rockingham County Public Schools’ bus outside the grocery store this year to collect food for their drive — which is celebrating its 15th anniversary on Friday. The Berry family has a personal celebration that day, too.
“It’s my boy’s birthday, he’ll be 24,” Bucky Berry said.
After 30 years of ringing a bell for the Salvation Army, Bucky Berry decided to give back to the community in another way.
He began the family food drive in 2007 when Brent Berry was nine, and the two spent the first few years collecting donations outside local Walmarts.
This year, people can donate to the food drive at three locations — Bridgewater Foods, the Walmart in Timberville on South Main Street and the Grottoes Police Department station.
The Broadway Police Department raised $7,800 this year for the food drive, Bucky Berry said, and the town of Broadway donated $2,000. The money will be used to buy food at Walmart and then packed away for donation.
Donations go to the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg.
“I was brought up poor, Salvation Army put food on my table and toys under my tree,” Bucky Berry said Wednesday.
The Berry’s filled two school buses with donated goods so far, and another bus will be arriving on Friday to begin filling. Bucky Berry said that by the drive’s end date of Jan. 3, he aims to fill four buses and two trailers with donated goods. He estimated the final total will likely be around $60,000 to $70,000 worth of items.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said local police departments try to help out in any way that they can.
“I think its a great service to the community, especially this time of year,” Hutcheson said.
Hutcheson said that each year he thinks the drive has hit a limit with donations, but every year more food comes in than the last.
Volunteers will unload donations from buses and trailers into the Salvation Army on Jan 3.
The Harrisonburg City Police Department, Harrisonburg Fire Department, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, town police departments, and local residents usually volunteer for the unloading event each year, Hutcheson said.
Duane Burleigh, captain of the Harrisonburg Salvation Army, said the Salvation Army is grateful for the Brent Berry Food Drive, as it helps them keep the pantry full.
Last year’s food drive kept the Salvation Army stocked until around October, Burleigh said.
“I went to bed hungry, I know how it is,” Bucky Berry said.
The next step for Bucky Berry will be setting up a permanent food pantry at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School in Broadway, which he will name after his son, Berry said.
“He got up at about 4 o’clock this morning and said ‘It’s time to go,’” Bucky Berry said, adding that he told his son to go back to bed until around 8 a.m., when their shift starts. The pair work 12-hour shifts collecting food, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
“You know, 12 hours down here is like 12 seconds,” Bucky Berry said.
