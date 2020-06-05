For decades, local and commercial processing plants have played a silent tug-of-war game for cattle sales, but the pandemic is shedding light on burning questions inside the national meat industry that threaten to boil over, scalding both farmers and customers in the process.
Farmers are paying and waiting more than ever for returns on beef from national meat processors while freezer sections in stores are worse for wear due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases in commercial plants, bringing a shortage of meat nationwide.
There are several locally owned meat processors in the area, including Valley Meat Processors in Dayton, Rolling Knoll Farm and Meat Processing in Verona and T & E Meats in Harrisonburg.
Where commercial plants are failing due to high prices and reduced work staff, Stacy Pangle of Valley Meat Processors said the plant is busier this season than it has ever been in his 20 years of running the operation, and the greatest difficulties are due to minimal staffing and freezer space.
GlenDor Farm owner Bryce Blosser said he has adapted to closing commercial packagers by switching to local sales from on-site frozen beef and in partnership with local processors. Normally, Blosser raises cattle to 850 to 900 pounds before selling and is now experiencing additional financial burdens from having to keep feeder cattle intended for commercial processors.
“We’ve actually had to keep our cattle longer, put more feed into them, more bedding. So, the expenses keep coming in but we’re unable to sell them like we used to. When we do end up selling them, when we find an opening, it’s a lot less money than we’re used to on that side of things,” Blosser said.
GlenDor Farm has been selling frozen meat, what Blosser calls “freezer beef,” for 50 years. Blosser said the on-site sales were started by his grandfather, Glendor, as a chop and shop option for neighbors and friends. To make up for lost revenue this year, Blosser said GlenDor Farm has shifted from doing 15 steers each year to 12 steers every month.
Henry Terry of Southern Breeze Farm in Linville has run a cow-calf operation since 1984 that runs 100 mother cows at a time. Terry said maintaining the additional cattle waiting for the market to reopen is adding physical and economic strains on operations, but the waiting list for customers has extended from an average three weeks maximum to February 2021, and what he is selling is not bringing in much.
“These light calves under 700 pounds, they’re selling decent, but they really oughtta be 50 to 75% higher just because the price of everything else goes up all the time. … [Commerical processors] used to make about $300 per carcass. They’re making over $700 per carcass now,” Terry said.
“I can’t believe their prices have doubled to make a profit. Those major meatpackers are taking complete advantage of the farmer and now the consumer for no good reason,” Terry said. “There’s plenty of cattle across this country ready to go to market. It’s sad what they’re doing.”
United States Department of Agriculture and Department of Justice are investigating the four powerhouses of the national meatpacking industry — Tyson Foods, JBS, National Beef and Cargill — for fixing or manipulating beef prices. In a related industry, the CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride was one of four current and former chicken company executives indicted Wednesday on charges of price-fixing, according to The Associated Press.
Twenty senators and 11 state attorneys general have requested federal investigations into market manipulation within the cattle industry as prices continue to rise for customers and drop for farmers.
“We’re able to get more out of our beef and the consumer is able to pay less for that. It really doesn’t make sense because if we were getting less for our beef going to Cargill and the customer is paying more for it at Walmart, where is that extra money going to?” Blosser said. “We’ve actually come to find out a lot of these commercial processors right now are making about $1,400 per head profit, and it is the biggest gap we’ve seen in our history of the price that the farmer can sell the cow at and the price the processor can sell the carcass beef at.”
Joe Cloud of T & E Meats said production doubled compared to last April, and the freezer is constantly at max capacity of storage, so he suspended scheduling for all of May and all workers can do is sit and wait for customers to pick up orders.
Pangle said prices of operations have risen due to purchasing personal protective equipment for workers, but he is committed to keeping prices stagnant for market efficiency.
“I’m trying to keep meat going out of here as quickly as I can so people can do it this way and keep it cost-effective. I know a lot of people are sitting not working at home right now, so I’m trying to run it through at the same price I was a year ago, and I have no intention of going up,” Pangle said.
Selling through local processors is oftentimes more affordable for farmers but less efficient since it entails selling the live cattle and then connecting customers to a processor for the meat to be cut up in a roundabout way of ensuring neither the farmer nor processor are selling prepared meat for consumers without USDA inspection.
Purchasing directly from farmers and local processors is also less attractive to consumers because it’s preferable to buy the whole animal at once, which amounts to a $1,000 upfront bill. Pangle said it is an investment that saves money in the long run and can feed a family for over a year, and the farmers have maintained ethical prices despite the opportunity to take advantage of a mercurial market.
“Farmers are very interested in selling to local people because they know they’ve been taking a fairly good beating on the beef prices from the big producers. They know that. That’s their life. They’re used to absorbing and they’ve done it,” he said. “They aren’t gouging anybody, and it’d be a perfect time to do it. The opportunity is there to put your price on it. People would probably still buy, but they’re not doing that. They’re meeting the needs of the local community, way I see it. I hope when all this is kind of said and done, the community will continue to support them.”
