Three friends who met as students at James Madison University are filming a “100% Virginia film” to highlight the beauty of Virginia’s mountains and creativity in the Valley in a feature-length sci-fi thriller with dramatic elements.
“We’re trying to showcase what Virginia has to offer, not only in landscape but also in the talent here. There are so many people from JMU and other schools who move to New York or move to Los Angeles,” co-writer and director Taylor McNelis said. “We have the landscape. We have the talent here, so why not showcase what Virginia has.”
“Mount Skylight” follows a group of friends recovering from drug addiction or coping with depression returning from a hike in the Shenandoah Valley. Upon their return home, they discover that everyone in town has inexplicably vanished.
They struggle to survive and try to untangle why they alone have been left to remain in the world. Co-producer Ryan Cudahy said he hopes audiences walk away from the film with the soul-searching message of what it means to be a good person.
Previously shot as a short film, “Mount Skylight” was formerly released as a 15-minute story that was received at Apex Short Film and Music Video Festival in Arizona and the Derry Regional Ales & Films Together Festival in New Hampshire. Due to feedback from audience members wanting more exploration of the characters’ dilemmas and growth, co-writer and producer Tristan Schuler said the film team decided to return to the project to elaborate on the story in a full-length movie.
Schuler, an avid hiker and writer, was inspired by a post-hike pit stop in a small town that felt and appeared desolate. The film follows a band of hikers, who frequently hike as a coping activity while healing and recovering from trauma, as they return to a world where they are the only humans in sight. The weighing feeling of isolation and abandonment is meant to resonate both with solo adventurers and people who have experienced drug addiction or mental illnesses.
“When you’re going on a hike, you’re all alone, especially if you’re going by yourself. You’re all alone. You’re relying on yourself. Sometimes, it can be a mentally or physically demanding thing,” Schuler said. “We thought it was a cool idea that they’re all coming back from the site and back to civilization, but then they feel abandoned again, which happens a lot with people struggling with addiction.”
Cudahy, who lives with bipolar disorder, said he is excited to bring mental illness onto the screen to illustrate how individuals experience depression without it being the dominant factor in play.
“When you have a great film, like ‘Manchester by the Sea’ or ‘Perk of Being a Wallflower,’ ordinary people that cover topics such as depression and addiction, almost all of them are great character studies, but that’s what they are — character studies. We want to make a character study inside of a suspenseful thriller, a sci-fi thriller,” Cudahy said.
With a Virginia cast, crew and location, the team agreed that by going to local venues like breweries and restaurants, potential audience members and Virginians can share insight into what they want to see depicted in a film branded as a 100% Virginia film.
“We figured, maybe we’ll find a like-minded crowd,” McNelis said.
From 6 to 9 p.m. today, the film team is hosting a fundraising event at Three Notch’d Valley Collab House to go toward the filming of the full-length feature film. Cudahy said their early production plan is to begin filming early next October and distribute the final product before Halloween of 2021.
“Our main priority is distribution and getting the film out there, nationally and hopefully internationally, because while we want to we have a story we care about and while we have made it 100% Virginia, everyone here knows how great the state is,” Cudahy said. “We want to show the rest of the country and the rest of the world just how great it is, and in that case hopefully, drive up production in the state and help stimulate the economy in so many ways.”
