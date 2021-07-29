Step by step, 15-year-old Pria Dua climbed the ladder of Harrisonburg Fire Department’s Tower 1 Wednesday morning.
The Rockingham County resident then ran through an obstacle course, participated in a search-and-rescue exercise and shot water from a fire hose at Harrisonburg’s training facility on East Mosby Road.
“I wanted some exposure,” said Dua, adding that she’s considering a career in firefighting.
Dua was among 16 girls to participate in Camp LIT — Leadership, Integrity and Trailblazer — a four-day camp that introduces girls ages 13 to 16 to the firefighting profession.
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Harrisonburg Fire Department and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue resumed the annual camp Monday.
Lt. Erin Stehle, HFD’s fire prevention officer and certified firefighter, said she was excited to see the camp resume.
“It’s an awesome program,” she said. “We’re exposing these young women to empowerment, self-confidence and team-building. We’re hoping the camp will help them build a stronger foundation of who they are.”
Each day starts with physical fitness, and the week started with a history of the fire service to show the girls who paved the way for the profession.
Each camper received her own set of firefighting gear for the week.
In addition to Wednesday’s events, the campers took a tour of the city’s stations and learned about several topics, including EMS skills, fire behavior and building construction and fire prevention.
Dua said the camp, which wraps up today, has opened her eyes to all that firefighters do.
“It makes me really appreciate them,” she said. “They play such a big role in our community. They’re selfless.”
Rockingham County Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Mullens, who helped coordinate the camp with Stehle, said the camp helps combat the misconception that firefighting is a man’s profession.
“They are very welcomed in the fire service,” Mullens said. “There’s a place for them. There’s a need for them. They are qualified for any job a man can do.”
Molly Robinson, 13, of Churchville, said she was curious about becoming a firefighter.
“I wanted to see if firefighting was a good fit for me,” she said, adding that camp also allowed her to meet people with similar interests. “I wanted to make good friends. Everyone is really supportive.”
