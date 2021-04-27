In the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship in golf that ended Monday, Bridgewater College placed third as a team in women's play in North Carolina as Washington and Lee took first.
The Eagles were paced by sophomore Madolin Neff, who shot 82-84 for a total of 166 to end up sixth and earn all-tournament honors. Heather Donnelly of BC tied for ninth.
"These past few weeks I feel like my game has really come together. I struggled with ball striking and putting for a little while but now I feel like it has all come together," Neff said on the school athletic website. "I am making really good contact with the ball and feel more confident in my putting, which really showed in this tournament."
Broadway graduate Shaina Beach, a sophomore for the Eagles, was 11th in her first ODAC championship event.
The BC men were fifth in the ODAC Championships.
Fifth-year senior Ronald Uszenski of the Eagles tied for fifth out of 57 golfers in the conference with a score of 224 as he earned all-conference honors.
Jacob Laughlin (East Rockingham) had a two-day total of 231 to place 17th for BC.
EMU seniors Chris Fenn (38th) and Elkton's Ben Shenk (51st), a Page County grad, ended their college career in the event.
Coach Andre Swartzentruber said on the EMU athletic website: "Both Ben and Chris battled hard against a really tough course over two long days of golf. Ben didn't have his A game, but still found a way to post some respectable scores."
Meade Slonaker (EMHS) of Penn Laird helped nationally-ranked Hampden-Sydney take second in the ODAC back of the Guilford men. Slonaker tied for fifth with a three-round total of 224.
ODAC Lacrosse
BC senior attack Eric Husselbaugh was named ODAC Player of the Week in lacrosse after he reached the 200-point mark in his career last weekend.
JMU Lacrosse
James Madison standouts Emma Johnson, a redshirt senior, was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Association while redshirt freshman Isabella Peterson was tabbed as the Rookie of the Week on Tuesday.
The Dukes are ranked No. 21 in the nation and will host the CAA tournament next month, on May 7 and 9.
JMU Softball
JMU softball standout Sara Jubas was named CAA Player of the Week, teammate Odicci Alexander was named Pitcher of the Week and fellow pitcher Alissa Humphrey was named Newcomer of the Week on Tuesday.
Jubas hit .643 on the week, Alexander went 3-0 while Humphrey went 2-0 on the week.
Dean Milestone
Mickey Dean, who grew up in Elkton, posted the 600th win of his college career Sunday while with the Auburn softball program. He was the JMU coach from 2013-17 before heading to Auburn. He was the head coach at Radford from 2007-12.
In college sports Tuesday:
Softball
Bridgewater
Eastern Mennonite
Baseball
Shenandoah xx, Eastern Mennonite
Softball
Bridgewater
Eastern Mennonite
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.