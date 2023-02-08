MennoMedia will have a new board chair and vice-chair, effective July 1. The joint executive committee of Mennonite Church Canada and Mennonite Church USA have appointed Chris Steingart and Nelson Okanya as chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the Mennonite publishing agency, according to a press release.
Steingart, who currently serves as vice-chair, will step into the chair role in July 2023 when current chair Lee Schmucker rotates off the board. Schmucker has served on the MennoMedia board since 2013.
“This is a role I have enjoyed so much,” said Schmucker, of Wichita, Kansas, in a press release. “MennoMedia does such good and important work to help people grow in faith, and my faith has grown and been stretched as I served as board chair. Voices Together, Shine curriculum, Herald Press books, our commitment to antiracism, and now Anabaptism at 500 are all huge initiatives undertaken by our small staff and board. It has been my pleasure to be part of the large vision for this ministry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.