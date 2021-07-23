A few months ago, officer Don Klotz stopped by James McHone Jewelry on Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.
McHone told Klotz, the downtown area’s bicycle officer, that he was concerned about the long-term effects on the officer’s knees and offered to buy an electric bike for the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Soon after, Bob Wade Autoworld, Wease Auto, Flora Petit PC and Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst chipped in to purchase and equip the roughly $4,600 bicycle. The funds were given to the Harrisonburg Police Foundation, which made the purchase.
“Money was raised within a week,” Klotz said. “I was blown away by it. It was an incredible show of support.”
McHone said Klotz and other police officers are always looking out for people downtown. He said spearheading the campaign was the least he could do.
“The bike patrolmen have been so good for the merchants downtown,” McHone said.
HPD received the bike on June 10, and after some alterations and training, the bike went into service Tuesday.
Klotz said it’s already paying off, allowing him to get to calls quicker and be able to breathe better once he arrives.
On Wednesday, he said, he was at City Hall when there was a call for an emergency at the Hardee’s at the corner of Reservoir Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
With the bicycle, which can go up to 25 mph, Klotz was able to maneuver through the hilly terrain of Campbell, Ott and Paul streets to make it to MLK and to the fast-food restaurant in minutes.
He was the second officer on scene.
On Thursday morning, there was a call for a possible gas leak at the Ice House on South Liberty Street.
Klotz arrived within about a minute.
“When I arrive on a scene, I don’t want to be out of breath and telling someone to be calm,” he said.
