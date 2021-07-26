When Nancy Coble Damon appeared as a guest on “The Spark,” a radio show hosted by Martha Woodroof, the conversation began about Damon’s career as the programs director for the Virginia Festival of the Book. But, like a skilled carpenter carving a block of wood, Woodroof quickly cut through to the heart of the interview.
When Woodroof, who called interviewees “interesting people doing interesting things,” asked Damon if she could have another career and what it would be, Damon replied, “I wished I could’ve been a professional soccer player.” Damon said that moment stuck with her.
“Nobody asks you questions like that,” the avid soccer fan said. “She touched me through that conversation. Martha saw the human being and not just the title. She was so warm, funny and kind. She made you feel so comfortable around her. She never met a stranger, and she was a great interviewer.”
Woodroof died at her home outside of Harrisonburg on July 18 in the early morning, according to a Facebook post by her daughter, Liz Gipson. She was 74 and had been diagnosed with cancer. Woodroof said she didn’t want a funeral. Instead, she asked that people pass along a good deed in her honor.
In addition to her 15-plus-year career as a producer, host and reporter at WMRA, Woodroof is said to have lived about seven lives.
After dropping out of Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts, Woodroof drove around in a pickup truck with a trailer attached, freelancing. She protested the Vietnam War in Houston, Texas, cooked for an artists colony, worked as a TV talk show host and a psychiatric care aide, opened three restaurants in Charlottesville and did community theater before coming to Harrisonburg’s NPR affiliate in 2000.
“Technically, I was her supervisor, but it never felt that way,” WMRA Executive Director Matt Bingay said. “Where most people would see somebody’s title, Woodroof saw the person no matter who they were. She didn’t see those things as important. She wasn’t oblivious to them; she was a very empathetic person and understood people. She simply didn’t believe in them.”
Woodroof smooth-talked her way into graduate school, into jobs and into friendships with just about everyone she met. She organized countless lunches, and one of her many taglines was “I live to lunch.”
Woodroof gave new meaning to the old cliché: not only did she “never meet a stranger,” but it’s also said she was brave enough to let herself be fully seen by others, opening up on the final episode of “The Spark” in 2016, where she agreed to be interviewed.
“I haven’t met a person who hasn’t had a crisis in their life,” Woodroof said. “I have two chronic illnesses: one is depression and one is alcoholism, and they collided in my 40s. I essentially was shipwrecked in my own life for a while. When you’re an addict and you manage to become sober, there’s a sense of being rescued, like you survived the Titanic. I think what I came out of that with was a real appreciation and enjoyment of the good days.”
Even in her final months, Woodroof still brought vibrance and life to the people around her.
She stayed engaged with friends through Facebook, writing a series of “splats:” loosely defined as mini-essays on the not-always-pretty parts of living and dying, and posting them on her profile, which she called her “splatform.”
On June 30, Woodroof wrote, “I’ve come home under hospice care, so I thought it was time to splat about death and fear. I’m dying. I flirted with death before, including a couple half-assed suicide attempts during my self-destructive mid-thirties.”
Woodroof wrote she wanted to see the “unknowable adventure of dying” the same way her agnostic parents raised her to approach life, with a sense of excitement and curiosity, which Woodroof called her “inner yee-haw.”
In Greensboro, N.C., where Woodroof grew up, outside of her family circle, she wrote, society was “rigidly constrained” by the Bible Belt.
“As far as I could make out, the primary goal of religious experience was to scare the curiosity out of them and replace it with a crippling fear of having too much fun,” she wrote.
In the hundreds of goodbye notes plastering Woodroof’s Facebook page over the ensuing days, friends said Woodroof connected with people in unexpected ways, made them feel comfortable opening up to her because she was so open, and brought good cheer everywhere she went.
“I walked into an exercise room one afternoon and got onto the treadmill beside her. She started up a conversation like we were old friends and I was just completely delighted with her,” Laura Pooler said in a Facebook comment.
Former staff from Red Front grocery store and Chanello’s Pizza, which Woodroof frequented, and countless friends left notes in appreciation of the effort Woodroof made to connect with people and the life she gave to the community.
“The first time I met Martha, I was maybe nine. She pulled up to an event on a motorcycle, took off her helmet, shook out her long hair and laughed,” Thea Litchfield Campbell wrote in a Facebook comment. “She was such a force. Thank you for the life lessons Martha, your presence will be sorely missed but your influence will last forever.”
One of the biggest impressions Woodroof made was on journalist Sarah Delia, who met Woodroof as an undergrad at James Madison University. At the time, Delia was the programming director for the WXJM radio station, which shared a building with WMRA.
“Her face would light up when you came into the room. When she was talking to you, it was like you were the only person in the world. I would sit on this couch in her office and we’d talk. If we weren’t talking about boys, we were talking about radio,” Delia said.
Delia became an intern at WMRA and said she could go to Woodroof for advice on anything.
“I wanted to work in a field that people told me was dying. I have really supportive parents, but they weren’t journalists,” Delia said. “With Martha, nothing ever seemed like an obstacle. When I told her I wanted to do something, she would make everything seem so easy and we’d come up with a way to make it happen. She was always my biggest cheerleader.”
After graduating from JMU in 2009, Delia worked at radio stations around the country. She went on to win an Edward R. Murrow Award and to create the “She Says” podcast, which has won numerous awards.
“Martha was the most important influence on my career and how I do my job,” Delia said. “I might have found my way into this field anyway, but I would not be the journalist that I am today without Martha. I talk to people during really hard times in their lives and Martha taught me how to listen. She was always my biggest cheerleader.”
Delia said she made time every year to come back to Harrisonburg and visit Woodroof. The last time the two saw each other in person was in late 2019. Delia wasn’t able to visit since because of the pandemic.
“Whenever I’d come home, my friends would ask me, ‘When are you going to see Martha?’ When I knew I wouldn’t be able to see her again, I wrote her and told her that I loved her. I said everything I wanted to say,” Delia said. “She responded, but then I just wanted to write again, and I did, and she got it.”
Delia said she got a fever and was thinking about Woodroof, and then the next morning got the news that Woodroof had died via Facebook.
“She didn’t have to give me the time of day, but she did,” Delia said. “I think I got to offer her a chance to share some of her knowledge and expertise with a younger person. She taught me not to see other women as competitors, and that’s an easy trap to fall into in a field like journalism.”
Delia continues to look to Woodroof for inspiration and as an example of how to live.
“I hope I can be Martha for somebody else,” she said. “I feel so bad for the people that never got a chance to meet her. She had such a nice, warm voice. We’re so lucky to have her recordings online.”
In addition to hosting “The Spark,” Woodroof is remembered at WMRA for founding the Books and Brews event and, of course, for being a boss. She wrote two books: “How to Stop Screwing Up: 12 Steps to a Real Life and a Pretty Good Time,” based on the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, and “Small Blessings,” a fiction novel that she wrote in her retirement from WMRA. Woodroof also published several essays, and freelanced for the NPR Culture Desk and npr.com.
Some of Woodroof’s final words to her daughter sum up the journalism icon’s outlook toward life and are directives for those who wish to follow in her footsteps.
“If you stay awake, look around and expect people to be interesting, they are.”
