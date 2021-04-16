After body camera video of what appeared to be a Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer shooting a man with her gun instead of a Taser, the Harrisonburg Police Department addressed the issue with its officers.
Sgt. Pete Ritchie said both the patrol and special operations units have been briefed on the case and have been provided extra training on top of the routine training officers already go through.
“We train, we train, we train,” Ritchie said.
On Sunday, police say, Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Daunte Wright. Police say the vehicle had expired tags.
During the stop, police say, officers learned Wright had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on charges that he fled from officers and possessed a gun without a permit during an incident with Minneapolis police in June.
The body-worn camera video, which was released by the police department, shows three officers surrounding Wright as they attempt to arrest him.
As the handcuffs were about to be placed on him, the video shows, Wright appears to try to flee.
Potter, a 26-year police veteran, pulled her gun, fired one shot and shouted, “Taser, Taser, Taser.”
It appears she realizes she made a mistake, by immediately shouting, “Holy [expletive], I shot him.”
Wright died of his injury.
Police claimed the shooting was accidental. Wright’s family disputed that the shooting was accidental.
Potter, who resigned from the police force, was charged with second-degree manslaughter Wednesday and released on a $100,000 bond.
Like Brooklyn Center, Ritchie said, Harrisonburg Police Department officers have their firearm on one side and Taser on the other. The Taser is yellow with a black grip and the gun is black.
Ritchie said officers are constantly reviewing use-of-force policies and training, which increases repetition and muscle memory so officers make proper decisions when situations arise.
But, he said, the pressure endured during a tense traffic stop is hard to replicate.
“We try to simulate, as much as possible, real-life scenarios,” Ritchie said.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said patrol deputies were briefed following the Minnesota shooting.
He said his deputies also receive routine training, but every situation is different, and some are hard to prepare for.
“You try to plan and prepare as best you can,” he said. “You really can’t duplicate it. Training is training, and real life is real life.”
He said the Minnesota shooting, and other cases involving Tasers, will be incorporated into upcoming Taser certification.
“That’s definitely coming,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.