DAYTON — Previously, a typical morning routine for James Beasley of Dayton was to wake up, walk to his backyard, read the newspaper and spend time with Henny, Penny and Barbara — his three chickens.
If Beasley didn't reside in Dayton, he might not have been able to own backyard chickens.
Earlier this week, Grottoes Town Council voted to allow Town Attorney Nathan Miller to research the types of items, like its proposed chicken ordinance, that could be put on a referendum to voters.
In February, the town's governing body tabled a proposed ordinance that would allow residents with at least 10,000 square feet of residential property to own up to four chickens within Grottoes' limits.
Grottoes currently allows backyard chickens to be kept on properties larger than 1 acre of land; but very few residential parcels in Grottoes are above an acre.
"The best thing about it were the eggs," Beasley said, standing outside the coop in his backyard. There's a "noticeable difference," he said, between these eggs versus the ones from a store.
Food supply is one of the arguments Grottoes Town Council member Michael Kohl brought up during the March meeting. Kohl said the COVID-19 pandemic brought a strain on food supply and impacted the supply chain.
"This is not about Councilman Kohl wants to have some chickens," he said Monday. "Most likely, I'm probably not even going to get chickens. I don't really care. What it comes down to is, I want our citizens in Grottoes to have the opportunity to be as secure in their food source as possible, for your children to be able to have a way to provide another source of food for your family, for the folks in the town of Grottoes."
Beasley's coop is now empty, as he planned a trip overseas and returned his chickens. However, at one time, a neighbor's dog got loose and killed two of his chickens. Those against Grottoes' proposed ordinance raised concerns of predatory animals entering the town, safety of residents and the noise and odor of chickens. Resident Scott Sacra told council Monday he had a petition of Grottoes residents against the proposed ordinance.
"I don't believe chickens are what's best," said Heather Chittum, a Grottoes resident, at Monday's meeting. "I think the 10,000 square feet needs to be looked at, it needs to be a bigger size."
Beasley said he applied for a backyard chicken permit from the Town of Dayton about two years ago. Under Dayton town code, people with single-family dwellings can keep no more than four chickens on their property. Chickens can only be raised for domestic purposes and not for commercial use, according to the town code.
"[Dayton] was real easy to work with," he said.
Right down High Street in Dayton live chickens Sunny, Benny, Birtha and Scrambles, owned by Matt Glover. Glover moved to Dayton from Fairlawn in January and brought the chickens with him. In Fairlawn, there is no requirement for backyard chickens, he said.
Glover said he got the chickens during the COVID-19 pandemic, as he was at home and working a lot, he said.
Both Glover and Beasley said none of their neighbors have complained about noise or odor — noting the poultry plant exudes a stronger odor than their birds. Beasley said they put waste from the coops in a compost pile at the back of his property.
Beasley also installed a green, mesh fence around his coop to keep dogs and hawks out, he said. He said both his and Glovers' coops fit in well with the landscape and character in Dayton.
As Grottoes continues to mull its backyard chicken ordinance, only two towns in the county and the city of Harrisonburg have regulations set to allow residents to own backyard chickens.
Rockingham County does not have an official backyard chicken ordinance, but they are permitted by right in agricultural and general industrial districts, according to officials. They are allowed by special-use permit in rural village, "residential or recreational district (RR-1) or planned growth districts."
In RR-1, rural village, planned growth and general industrial zoned districts, no more than five birds or foul are allowed per lot, according to Rockingham County code.
In 2019, Harrisonburg City Council amended city code to increase the number of backyard chickens residents can own from four to six. To apply for a permit in Harrisonburg, residents must complete an application and pay a $25 permit fee to the city's department of planning and community development, according to the city's website.
Harrisonburg residents requesting to own chickens must also submit a site layout showing the proposed location of the pen, and confirmation of setbacks from property lines and the setback from streams, ditches and other storm drainage.
Harrisonburg's Planning and Zoning Division then sends the accepted application to Animal Care and Control. According to the city's website, Animal Care and Control will visit the property and, if approved, will provide a chicken permit to the owner.
City rules state the permit must be displayed on the chicken pen at all times, and the permit is valid for one year and must be renewed annually to continue to keep chickens.
Meg Smeltzer-Miller and her husband, Daniel, live in the city and own two chickens. Meg Smeltzer-Miller said they got four chicks in August 2020, which later grew into chickens by October of that year.
"It's a huge positive and benefit for the community," she said.
It was then when they applied for a permit with the city, which Smeltzer-Miller said was "straightforward."
"We had always thought about doing it," Smeltzer-Miller said, citing the importance of the local food movement, and a way for them to increase sustainability.
"It's been a lot of fun," she said.
Currently, there are two chickens at the their residence, but they previously had four, Smeltzer-Miller said. One, it turned out, was a rooster they had to get rid of under the city's ordinance. The other one was killed by a hawk.
Smeltzer-Miller said they've had no issues with noise or sound complaints from neighbors, but they do have a fenced-in backyard. She said they dispose of chicken droppings via compost.
"If your coop is set up properly, it really shouldn't be smelling much," she said.
In Dayton, residents can own chickens, but roosters are not allowed. All chickens must be kept in a pen that is a minimum of 4 square feet per bird, according to Dayton's ordinance.
Dayton residents who seek to own chickens must apply for a permit with the town, and include a sketch showing the area where the chickens are housed and the types and size of enclosures in which the chickens will be housed. The ordinance states the sketch must show all dimensions and setbacks, and must be approved by the town's zoning administrator.
Permits should be renewed annually, according to the ordinance, and violators of the code can face a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Bridgewater does not allow residents to have chickens in their backyard, and are only permitted in agricultural districts, according to a town official.
Elkton does not allow chickens or livestock in town, but Mayor Josh Gooden said there are a few exceptions, mostly with cattle, that are in areas of the town that have been grandfathered in due to a farm being in operation for decades or if areas used for farming were later annexed.
Mount Crawford does not have an official backyard chicken ordinance, officials say, but some residents own backyard chickens and there have been no problems.
Broadway does not allow its residents to own backyard chickens. Timberville has a backyard chicken ordinance, but has issued zero permits, according to town officials.
As Grottoes seeks to put items like this on a voter referendum, its town council and residents will continue to consider the proposed backyard chicken ordinance and weigh its benefits and consequences.
But for Beasley and Glover, owning chickens is something they don't regret.
"It's a fun project," Glover said.
