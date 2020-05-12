A retired Department of Game and Inland Fisheries police dog, who patrolled Rockingham County for nearly a decade, has died, the agency announced Monday.
Justice, a 10-year-old black Labrador retriever, served with Officer Wayne Billhimer until the dog retired in January following a cancer diagnosis.
Billhimer and his wife, Molly, adopted Justice following the retirement.
“It’s hard to put into words the bond we shared. He was part of my family,” Billhimer said in a statement. “He was truly my best friend who I fortunately got to take to work with me.”
Over the nine years working together, Justice helped with evidence detection, suspect tracking, missing person searches, wildlife violation identification and public outreach.
“Justice and Wayne were mentors for newer handlers as the program developed,” said Major Scott Naff, of the Conservation Police, in a statement.
Naff said one of the most prominent cases Justice handled was a 3-mile track of a suspected turkey poacher in Shenandoah County. Justice helped seize 52 pairs of turkey wings, which led to the conviction of a poacher.
“I don’t think that he viewed tracking bad guys or finding hidden guns as work; it was a game to him, which he loved,” Billhimer said. “I think that’s what made him excel and be one of the top K9s. It was fun to him to find lost children, track down fugitives running from us or uncover someone hiding too many trout. It was something he enjoyed doing."
In 2018, Billhimer and Justice's work led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in Harrisonburg on an abduction charge.
Billhimer noticed someone spotlighting deer in a field near Broadway and followed the vehicle to a nearby home. The suspect fled into the woods.
Justice entered the woods and found the man hiding.
While Justice as extremely focused on his work, he liked to have fun, too. Justice performed in a popular Virginia Conservation Police lip sync challenge video.
