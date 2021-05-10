As Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst stood next to the four portraits of fallen Harrisonburg and Rockingham County police officers Monday, she reminded those in attendance at the National Police Week ceremony in downtown Harrisonburg that there very easily could have been a fifth.
In November, Rockingham County sheriff's deputy Cpl. Patrick Tate, who was working part-time for the Broadway Police Department, was shot four times during a traffic stop. He survived and continues to recover from his injuries.
“We’re blessed,” Garst said. “He took a hail of gunfire and survived.”
Tate’s bulletproof vest saved his life.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said, adding that it brings perspective to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. ”It really brings it home, the sacrifice they made.”
National Police Week was established in 1962 to pay tribute to law enforcement.
In a ceremony in Washington, D.C., this week, 394 names will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, including 295 who died in 2020 and 99 who died in previous years but whose stories are now just coming to light.
Of the 2020 fatalities, 182 were COVID-19-related.
Nick Winum, a Stanley police officer who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 26, will be added to the memorial next year.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County haven't had a line-of-duty death in more than three decades.
Three officers from Rockingham County and Harrisonburg have been shot and killed since 1959. Another local officer died in a car crash while on duty.
Harrisonburg Police Department Sgt. Manuel W. Trenary, a 26-year veteran, was shot and killed by an unknown burglar as he investigated a break-in at the L&S Diner at 255 N. Liberty St. in October 1959.
Bridgewater officer Wayne Stoutamyer died after being shot in May 1976 by a suspect he previously had arrested on a driving under the influence charge.
In February 1983, Rockingham County sheriff's deputy John Rafter was shot and killed as he transported a prisoner to the Augusta County Jail.
Grottoes Police Chief William Davies Jr. died in July 1988 when his police car crashed on Va. 256 near Weyers Cave.
Monday’s ceremony opened with the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County honor guards raising the American and Virginia flags.
HPD Sgt. Megan LaPrevotte and Virginia State Police trooper Heather Kelly played taps. HPD’s chaplain, Tom Murphy, prayed for the officers and offered words of encouragement.
“It’s not been easy for the men and women of blue,” said Murphy, who has two sons who were police officers. “Our police officers are underappreciated, underpaid and overworked.”
Interim Police Chief Gabriel Camacho said many of the officers killed this year did so to protect people they didn’t even know.
“This is a time to celebrate and remember their lives and bravery,” Camacho said.
HPD Sgt. Wes Douglas closed the ceremony by playing the bagpipes.
