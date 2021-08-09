Former James Madison baseball star Billy Sample didn’t play in a Major League game from June 11 of 1981 until August 10 of that season.
And it wasn’t because the Roanoke native was injured or was sent down to the minors — that was how long the player’s strike lasted before ending 40 years ago today.
Sample was the first JMU product to make the majors, when he broke in with the Texas Rangers in 1978 as an outfielder. He said it wasn’t until his third year in The Show that he made enough money not to have to find a second job in the off-season.
So during the strike of two months in 1981, Sample worked as a radio DJ in the Dallas area. “I had to check the transformer and I ran the board,” Sample told the News-Record recently.
Charlottesville High graduate and former University of Virginia standout Mike Cubbage spent the weeks of the strike in a much different line of work.
“I worked on my 150-acre farm in Ruckersville,” Cubbage said from his new home in South Carolina.
A left-handed hitting infielder, Cubbage broke into the majors in 1974 with the Texas Rangers. He was in the last year in the majors as a player in 1981 when the strike began in June of that year.
Cubbage went 0-for-4 for the Mets on June 10, 1981, in a loss at old Shea Stadium in New York against the Cincinnati Reds and future Hall of Famer Tom Seaver. Rocky Mount native Ron Hodges, who played for the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley Baseball League, was retired as a pinch-hitter in that game while playing for New York.
It would be the last game the Mets would play until about two months later. “I stayed in pretty good [baseball] shape,” Cubbage said. “We were out almost two months.”
Meanwhile, Sample kept playing records in the Dallas area — an experience that would aid him as a broadcaster when his playing days ended in 1986 with the Atlanta Braves.
Once, Sample was working solo and put on a record while he used a bathroom at the station during the 1981 strike.
“It wasn’t long enough,” said Sample, with a laugh, not sure how long the silence lasted after the record. He made about $8,000 in two months of work at the radio station.
But the strike wasn’t a joke to Major League players, who relied on the late Marvin Miller to represent the union.
Why A Strike?
The player’s strike came less than two weeks after a major event in another entertainment area: the berth of MTV (Music Television), which first aired on August 1, 1981.
Many Major League players — especially those making around the average salary — were worried about their livelihoods.
“Marvin Miller is still my No. 1 deity,” Sample said of the former executive director of the player’s union, who died in 2012. “He was smarter than everybody else in the room; he came from working with steelworkers in Pennsylvania. That is not a back-down kind of union.”
“What the owners were doing, we had been granted free agency but they had planned to make free agent compensation so high that in essence it wouldn’t have allowed for any movement among players,” Sample added. “If you signed a free agent, you had to give up players that were as good as or better than the ones you were signing. We knew they had a 50-day strike insurance, which I think was from Lord’s of London. As they got to the end of their strike insurance, they were a little bit more willing to negotiate.”
“I was a big fan of Marvin Miller,” Cubbage said. “He was a smart guy. He beat the owners up in almost every negotiation.”
Cubbage realized he would lose money during the strike. “I was frustrated by how long it went on,” he said. But Cubbage points out his era of players helped make things better for those that came later.
Former closer Lee Smith was asked about the 1981 strike by The Baltimore Sun 13 years later, on the eve of another strike.
“I was broke,” he told the paper about 1981. “I remember that. I had borrowed money from the team to pay for my apartment, first and last month’s rent and all that. When I went out on strike they took the money out of my last check and all I had left was about $85. I didn’t know how I was going to get home.”
That strike in 1981 helped pave the way for higher salaries for free agents. And it also helped the everyday player.
“One year my wife had a job in Texas — she worked at a home for battered women. She made $500 a month; that got us through the winter,” Sample said.
The strike began officially when the Orioles ended their game on Thursday, June 11, 1981 — that is because Baltimore was at Seattle and that was the last game of the night.
The Orioles lost 8-2 as center fielder Al Bumbry, a native of Fredericksburg, was hitless in the leadoff spot.
Aug. 9, 1981
While the majors went dark for nearly two months, fans across North America had to rely on the minor leagues or local amateur circuits.
Here in the central Shenandoah Valley, the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League filled that void. In the RCBL, Linville won the third of three straight titles with a 4-0 sweep of Clover Hill in the championship series.
In the Valley League in 1981, Winchester won the third of five titles in a row with a 4-0 sweep of New Market.
The Major League All-Star game was held in Cleveland on Aug. 9, 1981 — the first game after the strike. Then, regular-season play began the next day.
The Orioles won 3-2 at old Memorial Stadium over the Royals and star George Brett on Aug. 10, 1981. The losing pitcher was Renie Martin, who gave up a game-winning hit to John Lowenstein.
The winning run was scored by pinch-runner Cal Ripken, Jr. in his first Major League game. Martin pitched at the University of Richmond and once threw a no-hitter in the Valley Baseball League.
Ripken also took part earlier in the summer in one of the most famous minor league games. Rochester and Pawtucket, the top farm teams of Baltimore and Boston, respectively, began a game in Rhode Island on April 18, 1981, and they played until the wee hours of Easter morning until the league commissioner of the International League called a halt to the contest after 32 innings and the score tied.
The game was resumed June 23, 1981, with Pawtucket winning with a run in the last of the 33rd inning. Ripken came to the plate 15 times in that Triple-A game that was spread out over several weeks.
Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely, a 1974 graduate of Turner Ashby, spent most of the 1981 season putting up big offensive numbers for Triple-A Tuscon in the Houston farm system.
He broke into the majors with seven games in 1979 and then in one game the following year with the Astros.
After the strike ended, Knicely remained in the Pacific Coast League with the top farm team of the Astros. He was called up to Houston at the end of regular-season play and smashed the first two homers of his Major League career, on the road against the Dodgers.
Staunton native Larry Sheets, who broke into the minors at Bluefield with the Orioles in 1978, sat out the 1981 season as he focused on getting a degree and playing basketball at Eastern Mennonite University.
That June, Sheets was featured in a story in Sports Illustrated as the popular magazine explored while the talented slugger wasn’t playing pro ball.
“When I got out of high school I thought baseball was the only thing I’d want out of life,” Sheets told SI. “And if I’d gone straight on to college, I’d probably wish that I’d played pro baseball. I have no regrets. Baltimore has always left it so I can come back when I want to.”
He returned to the minors in 1982 at Hagerstown and was in the majors by the end of the 1984 campaign.
Cubbage, a Hall of Famer in the Valley League after he played for Charlottesville and Staunton, was hitting .206 when the strike began in 1981.
“I had signed with the Mets and I didn’t play much early in the year,” Cubbage said. “They had a young third baseman, Hubie Brooks, and he got off to a pretty good start. That kept me on the bench, mostly pinch-hitting.”
In his first game after the strike, he went 0-for-1 as the Mets won 7-5 over the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Cubbage finished the year with a batting average of .213 in his last season. He later became a minor league manager in the Mets’ system, and later managed in the majors for the club. He played in the minors for the Tidewater Tides in 1982.
Sample and the Rangers returned to action on Aug. 10, 1981, and he started he left field at Yankee Stadium in New York.
The right-handed batter was 1-for-3 in 2-0 loss to the Yankees and lefty starter Tommy John. Richmond native Johnny Grubb had a pinch-hit for Texas as the Rangers managed just three hits.
Baltimore had the best overall record in the American League in 1981 but didn’t make the playoffs as there was a split-season format due to the strike.
The Dodgers won the World Series in 1981, beating the New York Yankees. That Yankees’ team in 1981 included former Virginia Tech standout Johnny Oates, the late catcher who is also a member of the Valley League Hall of Fame; and outfielder Bobby Brown, a native of Virginia and a cousin to Charles Fisher, a basketball standout for JMU in the 1980s.
The last song Sample, who would see time with the Yankees in 1985, played on the radio before heading back to the Rangers after the strike ended was by Steve Winwood “While You See a Chance” from 1980.
“By the time I was finished, I was probably as obnoxious as everyone else on the air,” he said, with a laugh, of his brief time on radio as a DJ.
