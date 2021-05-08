Turner Ashby leadoff hitter Gracie Moyers was 1-for-1 with two walks, scored a run and drove in a run as the Knights beat Fort Defiance 6-5 in softball on Friday.
Taylor Adams of the Knights was also 1-for-1, with a triple, and drove in two runs while teammate Makenzie Cyzick drove in a run and scored once while going 1-for-3.
Haley Lambert started on the mound for TA and went 3.2 innings while reliever Lily Moyers got the win while pitching 3.1 innings and allowing seven hits but no runs.
TA scored four in the last of the first to take a 4-2 lead and won despite allowing 14 hits - the Knights had just four hits.
In other local results Friday:
Softball
Wilson Memorial 10, Spotswood 6: Raegan Frazier hit a homer and Rachel Baucom had a three-run triple as Wilson Memorial beat Spotswood 10-6 in softball. Jaya Diggs-Hagwood pitched a complete game in the circle.
For Spotswood, freshman Taelor Ware was 3-for-4, senior Emerson Adkins was 2-for-4 with a double and senior Katie Fletcher allowed eight hits and five earned runs on the mound.
Girls' Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 8, Christ Chapel 0: The Eastern Mennonite High girls' soccer ended regular-season play in style on Friday, winning 8-0 against Christ Chapel as Avery Nussbaum had three goals, Harriet King had two and teammates Rahel Lema, Caroline Young and Bri Showalter had one each.
Halie Mast had three assists, Joelle Blosser had two and Paige Hutcheson and Hannah Dredger had one each while Vivienne Alleyne posted the shutout in goal. The Flames will now play on Thursday at North Cross in the BRC semifinals. The finals for the BRC are May 15.
Clarke County 4, Stonewall Jackson 3: Kylene Franklin had a goal and assist for Stonewall Jackson in a 4-3 Clarke County loss. Annika Dellinger and Eli Dellinger had a goal (PK) and Ayvah Wolverton added an assist in the setback.
Boys' Tennis
Harrisonburg at Spotswood: The tennis match was postponed due to weather and will be held May 13, according to Spotswood.
Rockbridge County 8, Broadway 1: The Gobblers of Broadway lost 8-1 to Rockbridge in boys' tennis action with Devon Crider and Scott Showalter posting the only win in the doubles for Broadway.
Girls' Tennis
Spotswood at Harrisonburg: The tennis match was postponed to May 13, according to Spotswood, due to inclement weather.
Broadway 6, Rockbridge 0: Broadway won 6-0 over Rockbridge in girls' tennis with singles wins from Laurel Roberts, Felicity Copenhaver, Julia Trumbo, Alyssa Mongold and Maya Bacon.
Turner Ashby 9, Waynesboro 0: Turner Ashby went on the road and posted an impressive 9-0 win in girls' tennis on Friday at Waynesboro.
The Knights got victories in singles from senior Anna Phillips at No. 1, senior Jordyn Sizemore at No. 2, senior Emily Davidson at No. 3, freshman Kendra Gillette at No. 4, freshman Harper Dodd at No. 5 and sophomore Jolexie Whetzel at No. 6. Turner Ashby also swept the three doubles matches.
Baseball
Spotswood 8, Wilson Memorial 3: Witt Scafidi had three hits and drove in two runs and Ryan Shonk had two hits and drove in four as Spotswood beat Wilson Memorial 8-3 in baseball.
Grayson Wright scored two runs for Wilson. Caden Ludholtz pitched a complete game and allowed just one earned run for the Blazers.
Boys' Soccer
Strasburg 2, Madison County 1: Kaden Colcombe scored both goals with assists from Seth Nicholson and Cameron Froemel as Strasburg beat Madison County 2-1 in boys' soccer. Josiah Gooding had seven save in goal for the winners.
Girls Soccer
Spotswood 11, Broadway 0: Spotswood dominated from the outset and won 11-0 at home over Broadway in girls soccer. Riley Thorpe and Ainslee Fortner had three goals for Spotswood and Maggie Thorpe had two.
Women's Tennis
The James Madison women's tennis team ran into a formidable foe on Friday afternoon.
The Dukes saw their season come to an end as they lost 4-0 to Tennessee, ranked No. 15 in the country, in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Charlottesville.
JMU No. 3 singles standout Natalia Nikolopoulou of Greece lost 6-1, 6-4; teammate and No. 4 singles Kyle Moulin fell 6-4, 6-1; and JMU No. 5 singles Alexis Franco lost 6-4, 6-0.
JMU redshirt senior Jona Roka of Lorton posted on social media soon after the match: "Words cannot begin to describe what the past five years as a jmu duke has been like. To my teammates and coach, thank you for everything. ... The memories we share together will always be the ones I will cherish. Beyond grateful for @JMUWTennis and the experience of a life time!"
Roka has 165 career wins, the most in school history. JMU was 14-4 this year. Virginia beat Long Island 4-0 and will host the Vols on Saturday at 4 p.m.
College Baseball
North Carolina Wilmington 5, James Madison 3: Chase DeLauter had three hits and drove in a run and Kyle Novak had two hits for James Madison but the Dukes lost 5-3 on the road in Colonial Athletic Association baseball.
The starting pitcher for the Dukes was Liam McDonnell, who gave up four runs in 4.1 innings. JMU is now 9-12 overall and 4-6 in the CAA.
Lacrosse
In the first CAA semifinal contest in Harrisonburg, No. 10 Drexel won 15-14 in overtime over Towson in women's lacrosse Friday in the Colonial Athletic Association Championships.
JMU faced Hofstra in the second game late Friday night. The title game is noon Sunday in Harrisonburg.
Golf
Irv Weaver, age 92, recorded a hole-in-one on Friday at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Weaver aced the eighth hole using an 8-iron from 97 yards out, according to Heritage.
EMU Honors
Eastern Mennonite University held its annual Athletic Honors Celebration earlier this week and women's soccer player Megan Breidigan of Pennsylvania and baseball standout Jaylon Lee of Newports News won the 2021 President's Awards.
Junior middle distance runner Isaac Alderfer, a Broadway High product, was the Male Athlete of the Year while Allison Shelly, another track standout, was the Female Athlete of the Year for EMU. Alderfer has won the award two years in a row.
