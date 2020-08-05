Those days where you turn on the TV and see the rising COVID-19 numbers
When you find out high sports aren't happening until at least December. When the NCAA has yet to give a clear indication whether or not fall sports will even happen. All of those days where the weight of the world is just a bit too much.
That, according to Harrisonburg senior David Beck, is when running is enjoyable, neccesary and — some might say — even a bit therapeutic for those involved.
"It's been a lifeline for me," Beck said. "It's a way for me to clear my head and set goals for myself during such an uncertain time. I have no clue when I'll race next. ... I've set some goals but most importantly, I'm giving myself time to run for fun."
For Beck and many other distance runners around the city/county, the coronavirus pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to continue to train and improve in an untraditional way this summer.
The NCAA has yet to make a decision on fall sports championships. That leaves former Broadway runner Jessica Cantrell along with recent Spotswood alum Mary Milby in a limbo as they wonder if their upcoming cross country season with James Madison will even happen.
At the prep level, the Virginia High School League has announced that it adopted a condensed schedule for the 2020-21 school year. For runners, that means indoor track will now take place first in the school year, followed by cross country and then outdoor track.
"I feel really bad for all the high school distance runners who run as their sport all three seasons," Cantrell said. "When I saw the news, the first thing that popped into my mind was, 'How is this going to impact their training?' I mean we spend all summer building a good base and increasing our mileage for cross country then go into indoor with that solid base and keep going with it while adding in the speedwork for track. I am interested in how some coaches will strategize this for their athletes because I honestly have no clue which way I would want to attack the changes myself."
Milby, whose younger sister, Jamie, will be a senior at Spotswood this year, said she also felt bad for high school runners when she heard about the VHSL's decision. Jamie Milby runs cross country typically, but then does sprints and jumps during indoor and outdoor track. With cross country now thrown in the middle of the two seasons, it will force tough decisions to be made.
"Personally, that’s the decision that frustrated me the most," Beck said. "Delaying seasons was completely understandable, but going from a season where my weekly mileage is only about 20 to a season where I’m hitting 45 miles a week is absurd. There’s already enough stress on athletes’ bodies having three sports season in a row. Throwing [cross country] in the middle of it all makes it a whole lot more demanding on our bodies."
East Rockingham George Austin III won the VHSL Class 2 boys cross country championship a year ago and has worked consistently since then in an effort to repeat this year. He said that after training for distance running all summer and getting his body into shape, the adjustment to indoor will now be a challenge.
"It has been extremely frustrating not knowing when I’ll compete next and what season I’ll be competing in," Austin said. "I got myself into fantastic 5K shape this summer, so it was pretty upsetting hearing that there wouldn’t be a fall cross country season. It’s difficult to know how to train and what type of workouts to do when you don’t know if you’ll have a cross country season or a track season next."
And while training individually seems easy to do with running, it isn't as beneficial according to the runners. When working out with teammates and coaches, the athletes said they are pushed harder and forced to compete on a regular basis. Training alone requires much more self-discipline and focus.
"Running by myself is a lot more challenging than running with teammates," Milby said. "No matter if it was competition or practice, I always seem to run better when I have someone to chase or push me. ... I still try to practice like I would with my teammates by warming up and stretching since those are all very important parts of a good workout. The one bonus would probably be you can get done a little faster."
Cantrell is still recovering from a partially torn ligament in her foot in June and said she just recently started to ramp her rehab process. She said she's unsure if she'll even be fully recovered in time for the fall season if it occurs and adding the stress of the coronavirus pandemic on top of it has taken a toll.
"There is a lot of unknowns and it would suck a lot if me and every other athlete worked their butt off the entire six months we have been quarantined home to have the season cancelled. However, I want all athletes and coaches to stay safe, too, and I respect the decisions made to protect that. I still go into every week and every workout with hope that we can safely have a season, and I focus on getting better for whenever the next season does come around anyways."
Staying positive during these trying times is something every athlete preached is important. The way they do that is by doing the one thing they love — running.
"It gives me peace of mind to know that I can still go out anywhere and get my run in — pandemic and all," Cantrell said. "Being able to continue running and working out has allowed me to focus on something positive throughout this time in that I can still do what I love and better myself for the program. It is a good escape from all things happening right now."
Milby added: "Mentally, running has definitely helped keep a routine and provide something positive for me to do. It's hard having so little to do, especially if you don't work, but being able to keep one thing going through all of this has been wonderful."
Beck said it understandably would be easy to "lose that spark" during this time and maintain motivation to keep training with so much uncertainty still ahead.
But even in the darkest days when nothing seems to go right, it's the passion for running that brings a bit of light back, he said. And that's what keeps him going.
"There's been a lot of positives," Austin said. "I've made a promise to myself that when I'm given the chance to compete again, I'll be more ready than ever.
"I've learned to never take this sport for granted and to run every race like it's my last."
