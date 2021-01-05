TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
JMU at Towson, 2 p.m.
College Men
Florida Atlantic at JMU, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Bull Run multi-teams at Central of Woodstock, 6 p.m. (weigh-ins at 5 p.m.)
