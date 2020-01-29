BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Valley District tournament at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
High School
Valley District meet at Hanover High, 5 p.m.
DIVE
High School Boys
Madison County vs. East Rockingham at Westover, TBA
High School Girls
Madison County vs. East Rockingham at Westover, TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.