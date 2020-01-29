BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.

Luray at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Valley District tournament at Spotswood, 5 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

High School

Valley District meet at Hanover High, 5 p.m.

DIVE

High School Boys

Madison County vs. East Rockingham at Westover, TBA

High School Girls

Madison County vs. East Rockingham at Westover, TBA

