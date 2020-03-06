TODAY
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater vs. Mount Union in Florida, 10 a.m.
Bridgewater vs. Illinois College in Florida, 12:15 p.m.
UConn at James Madison, 3 p.m.
Cal at James Madison, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
James Madison at High Point, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
Bridgewater vs. Methodist in South Carolina, 9 a.m.
College Men
Bridgewater vs. Albion in South Carolina, 1 p.m.
