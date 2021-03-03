TODAY
LACROSSE
College Women
George Mason at James Madison, 3 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Multiple schools vs. Broadway at Shenvalee Golf Club, 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School Girls and Boys
Broadway, Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 4 p.m.
Note: Due to COVID-19 protocols, etc., events can change at the last minute; check school and league websites for updated information.
