TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Hampden-Sydney at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.
College Women
Washington & Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College Men
Bridgewater at Liberty kickoff in Lynchburg, 9 a.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Liberty kickoff in Lynchburg, 9 a.m.
High School Boys
Spotswood, Turner Ashby at St. Christopher Invitational in Richmond, 10 a.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood, Turner Ashby at St. Christopher Invitational in Richmond, 10 a.m.
SWIMMING
College Men
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
College Women
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
High School Boys
Broadway, Harrisonburg vs. Sherando at Jim Barnett Park, 7 a.m.
Fluvanna, Turner Ashby, Spotswood at Westover Pool, 9 a.m.
High School Girls
Broadway, Harrisonburg vs. Sherando at Jim Barnett Park, 7 a.m.
Fluvanna, Turner Ashby, Spotswood at Westover Pool, 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
Spotswood at Heritage-Lynchburg, 9 a.m.
Harrisonburg at John Champe, 9 a.m.
Broadway at Waynesboro at Kate Collins Middle School, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Northeastern at James Madison, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
St. Andrews at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
