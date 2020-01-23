TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Hampden-Sydney at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.

College Women

Washington & Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College Men

Bridgewater at Liberty kickoff in Lynchburg, 9 a.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Liberty kickoff in Lynchburg, 9 a.m.

High School Boys

Spotswood, Turner Ashby at St. Christopher Invitational in Richmond, 10 a.m.

High School Girls

Spotswood, Turner Ashby at St. Christopher Invitational in Richmond, 10 a.m.

SWIMMING

College Men

Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

College Women

Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

High School Boys

Broadway, Harrisonburg vs. Sherando at Jim Barnett Park, 7 a.m.

Fluvanna, Turner Ashby, Spotswood at Westover Pool, 9 a.m.

High School Girls

Broadway, Harrisonburg vs. Sherando at Jim Barnett Park, 7 a.m.

Fluvanna, Turner Ashby, Spotswood at Westover Pool, 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

Spotswood at Heritage-Lynchburg, 9 a.m.

Harrisonburg at John Champe, 9 a.m.

Broadway at Waynesboro at Kate Collins Middle School, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Northeastern at James Madison, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

St. Andrews at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.