TODAY

TENNIS

High School Boys

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

Parry McCluer at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.

College Men

Bridgewater at Emory & Henry, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Luray and Madison County at Clarke County, 5 p.m.

Page County and Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

College

Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College

ODAC Tournament

No. 5 seed Bridgewater at No. 4 Roanoke, 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 seed Eastern Mennonite at No. 1 Washington and Lee, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Christopher Newport at Bridgewater, 3 and 5 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 4 p.m.

