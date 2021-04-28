TODAY
TENNIS
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
Parry McCluer at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.
College Men
Bridgewater at Emory & Henry, 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Luray and Madison County at Clarke County, 5 p.m.
Page County and Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
College
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College
ODAC Tournament
No. 5 seed Bridgewater at No. 4 Roanoke, 6:30 p.m.
No. 8 seed Eastern Mennonite at No. 1 Washington and Lee, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Christopher Newport at Bridgewater, 3 and 5 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 4 p.m.
