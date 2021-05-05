TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Girls
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 5 p.m.
Page County at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.
College
Charlotte at James Madison, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Turner Ashby and Waynesboro at Broadway, 5 p.m.
Rockbridge County and Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.
Luray and Page County at Stonewall Jackson, 5 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 5 p.m.
LACROSSE
CAA Tournament
Elon vs. Towson at Sentara Park, JMU, 4 p.m.
