TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Girls

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 5 p.m.

Page County at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.

College

Charlotte at James Madison, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Turner Ashby and Waynesboro at Broadway, 5 p.m.

Rockbridge County and Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.

Luray and Page County at Stonewall Jackson, 5 p.m.

East Rockingham at Madison County, 5 p.m.

LACROSSE

CAA Tournament

Elon vs. Towson at Sentara Park, JMU, 4 p.m.

