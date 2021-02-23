TODAY
FOOTBALL
High School
East Rockingham vs. Broadway at JMU, 7:15 p.m.
BASKETBALL
High School Girls
VISAA Tournament
EMHS at New Covenant, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys
VISAA Tournament
Veritas at EMHS, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Lynchburg University at EMU, 4 p.m.
