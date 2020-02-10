TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Washington & Lee, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at Broadway, 6 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7:30

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke Catholic, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

SWIM AND DIVE

High School Girls

Broadway, Turner Ashby vs. Western Albemarle in Region C Tournament at Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville

High School Boys

Broadway, Turner Ashby vs. Western Albemarle in Region C Tournament at Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville

