TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Washington & Lee, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 6 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7:30
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke Catholic, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
SWIM AND DIVE
High School Girls
Broadway, Turner Ashby vs. Western Albemarle in Region C Tournament at Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville
High School Boys
Broadway, Turner Ashby vs. Western Albemarle in Region C Tournament at Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.